HEART VALVE DEVICES MARKET 2020-2026 ANALYSIS || LEADING PLAYERS – CISBIO, DIASORIN S.P.A., IZOTOP, EURO DIAGNOSTICA AB, PERKINELMER, INC., IBL INTERNATIONAL

Global Heart Valve Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.45 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 15.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the levels of geriatric population and increasing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle choices globally. Major competitors currently present in the market are Abbott; CryoLife; Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; LivaNova PLC; Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.; Edwards Lifesciences Corporation; Medtronic; Auto Tissue Berlin GmbH; lepumedical.com; Neovasc Inc.; TTK HealthCare and JenaValve Technology, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Heart Valve Devices Market

Heart valve devices can be termed as the heart valves that are used in the cardiovascular surgical procedures for the repair and replacement of worn out or damaged parts. These heart valves are used to keep the blood flowing throughout the body by pumping it and letting the blood flow in different directions.

Segmentation: Global Heart Valve Devices Market

By Usage

Heart Valve Repair

Heart Valve Replacement

By Product Type

Mechanical Heart Valves

Trans-Catheter/Percutaneous Heart Valves

Tissue/Bio-Prosthetic Heart Valves

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers:

Growing levels of innovations in technology resulting in advanced levels of product offerings has resulted in growth of demand for the product

Increasing incidences of heart diseases and cardiovascular disorders that have been a result of increase in obesity levels

Market Restraint:

Increasing levels of cost associated with the cardiovascular surgical procedure is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of artificially manufactured aortic heart valves for patients reluctant to undergo open heart valve replacement surgery. The “Trans-Catheter Aortic Heart Valve Replacement (TAVR)” will be sold under the name of “Myval”.

In January 2018, LivaNova PLC announced that they had initiated the “BELIEVE” (Behavior of Valve Leaflets and the Incidence of Reduced Mobility Post-Surgical Aortic Valve Implant) study. The study is initiated to identify the incidences of leaflet motion through CT imaging for the patients using LivaNova bioprosthetic aortic heart valve.

In January 2017, Abbott announced that they had completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc. This acquisition will help in establishing Abbott as a major leader for the provision of medical devices and expanding their product portfolios significantly.

