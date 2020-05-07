Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Athletic Footwear Market 2012 – 2018

“

Athletic Footwear market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Athletic Footwear market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Athletic Footwear market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Athletic Footwear market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Athletic Footwear vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Athletic Footwear market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Athletic Footwear market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

competitive landscape in complete detail and have shared details pertaining to the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. The document is collated with comments and recommendations from expert market leaders for new and existing players.

Global Athletic Footwear Market: Drivers and Trends

The research report states that the opportunity in the global athletic footwear market is likely to be worth US$84.4 bn by the end of 2018. During the forecast years of 2012 and 2018, the global athletic footwear market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 1.80%. The consistently growing inclination towards sports is the primary reason for the rising demand for athletic footwear in the coming few years.

The huge pool of young population, especially in the developing countries, is anticipated to spike the demand for athletic footwear in the near future. Furthermore, increasing participation in international sporting events such as the ICC World Cup, FIFA World Cup, and the Olympics are collectively expected to boost the demand for high quality of athletic footwear. The rising number of trekking, fitness, and cycling enthusiasts are also expected to trigger a swift uptake of athletic footwear in the near future. However, the global athletic footwear market is being hampered by the rising cases of piracy and growing concerns about the disposal and manufacturing of athletic footwear on the carbon footprint of manufacturing nations.

Global Athletic Footwear Market: Geographical Outlook

Geographically, the global athletic footwear market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. According to the report, Asia Pacific holds a dominant position as the regional market is anticipated to hold a share of 41.6% in the global market. The huge population base and the remarkable rise in the disposable incomes of the people in the region are both expected to act as key factors in propelling the demand for athletic footwear in the coming few years. The increasing participation of overall population of Asia Pacific in sporting activities has also had a significant impact on the growing demand for athletic footwear in the recent years.

Europe is the second-leading regional market that has shown a significant growth in the demand for athletic footwear. The increasing awareness amongst individuals to exercise in order to live a healthy lifestyle is an integral component fueling the growth of athletic footwear market across Europe. On the other hand, North America athletic footwear market is likely to remain sluggish due to maturing markets.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key operating players in the global athletic footwear market are Sketchers, New Balance, Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Asics, Puma, Vans, K-Swiss, and Converse.

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the coming years

Key highlights of this report:

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements

Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Athletic Footwear ? Who is buying your product or service globally at present? Who are your critical competitors? How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2018 to 2025? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions? What are the trends impacting the performance of the Athletic Footwear market? What issues will vendors running the Athletic Footwear market confront? What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2025?

