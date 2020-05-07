ENDOSCOPIC VISUALIZATION SYSTEMS MARKET 2020-2026 ANALYSIS || LEADING PLAYERS – DEPUY SYNTHES (JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC.), BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

The Global Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 29.99 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the growing demand of the invasive surgeries and rising geriatric population over the world

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the endoscopic visualization systems market are Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC., Olive Medical Corporation, Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Pentax Medical Company (Hoya Corporation), MEDIVATORS Inc., HOYA Corporation, Arthrex, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Solos Endoscopy.

Market Definition: Global Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market

Endoscopy procedure is a non-surgical process, which is used for the patients to examine digestive tract. In this procedure a flexible tube situated with light and camera, which is attached to the monitor, is inserted in the patient’s organ. Endoscopy visualization system is an advanced video system uses part of all sort of endoscopic surgeries, which enhances the quality of the pictures and video. The endoscopy visualization system is designed with the monitor, printers, displays, light sources and others.

Segmentation: Global Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market

Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market : By Product

High End Visualization System

Middle End Visualization System

Low End Visualization System

Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Complete report on Global Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies

Competitive Analysis: Global Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market

The global endoscopic visualization systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of endoscopic visualization systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market

