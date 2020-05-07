DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TREATMENT MARKET 2020-2025 ANALYSIS || LEADING PLAYERS – OXURION NV, REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC., SIRNAOMICS INC., AERPIO, ALLERGAN

Rising growth of the diabetic and geriatric population all over the world, leading to Diabetic Retinopathy is one of the leading causes in the rise of this market. This trend will cause the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2018-2025 with its value rising up to USD 13.04 billion by 2025 from USD 8 billion in 2017.

Key Competitors in Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market – Bayer AG, IDx Technologies Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Oxurion NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sirnaomics Inc., Aerpio, ALLERGAN, Sirnaomics, Inc., Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Glycadia, Inc., Alimera Sciences, Kowa Company Ltd., Bausch Health, Abbott, Pfizer Inc., IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis, Valon Lasers, are few of the major competitors currently working on the Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment market.

A grouping of market intelligence and industry expertise employed in this Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market report surely helps achieve the business goals. The report is prepared by taking into account the client’s requirements with respect to the market type, size of the organization, accessibility on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and availability at global level in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market report has been generated by strictly following commitments and deadlines to deliver the finest market report. The report proves to be very encouraging for both established business and emerging market player in the industry as it contains profound market insights.

Market Definition: Global Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder, which causes high blood sugar over a prolonged period in the human body. If not taken care of properly, it can cause various complications which include strokes, kidney diseases, foot ulcers, cardiovascular diseases, and damage to the eyes.

Diabetes is caused by the defects in pancreas, when it cannot secret insulin properly and causes the blood sugar levels to rise and therefore, leads to diabetes and various other disorders and complications.

According to WHO, the number of people with diabetes has increased from 108 million in 1980 to around 422 million in 2014. On top of it, the global frequency of cases of diabetes has doubled, at nearly 8.5% in 2014, as compared to 4.7% in 1980.

Key Developments in the Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market:

In April 2018, IDx Technologies Inc. announced that US Food and Drug Administration permitted the marketing of the first Artificial Intelligence system IDx-DR, for the detection of eye disease diabetic retinopathy in adults.

In July 2018, Diabetes Australia announced the funding of AUD 1 million for one year for the development of eye screening program to protect the sights of people suffering from diabetes

Segmentation: Global Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market

Global Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market is segmented By Type (Non-Proliferative, Proliferative), Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market Treatment Type (Laser Surgery, Vitrectomy, Intraocular Steroid Injection, Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor drug), Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market Device Type (Focal Laser Treatment, Vitrectomy Devices, Scatter Laser Treatment), Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market Drug Type (Aflibercept, Bevacizumab, Fluocinolone, Ranibizumab, Triamcinolone Acetonide Injection), Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market End-User (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market Drivers:

Rising cases of diabetes among the world population is the driving factor for the Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market, as diabetes causes damage to the eyes

Increased income and avoidance of blindness in patients is set to propel the spending habits of patients and increase the market growth for the industry

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market

