Dermal Fillers Market 2020-2026 Booming || Leading Players – Cisbio, DiaSorin S.p.A., Izotop, Euro Diagnostica AB, PerkinElmer, Inc., IBL International

Global Dermal Fillers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.47 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.76 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for facial aesthetics is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dermal fillers market are W2O Group., ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, DR. Korman, Sinclair Pharma, Teoxane, Integra LifeSciences, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Cynosure, Candela Corp.., Suneva Medical, Inc., Bioha Laboratories, Galderma laboratories, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD, Prollenium Medical Technologies

Market Definition: Global Dermal Fillers Market

Dermal fillers are used to add fullness to the areas like cheeks, lips etc. which are thinned due to ageing. They are also known as soft tissue fillers which add volume to the skin. Calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, polyalkylimide, polylactic acid, polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres are the substances which are present in the dermal fillers. Increasing beauty awareness among consumer is the major factor fueling the market.

Dermal Fillers Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population is driving the growth of this market

Increasing demand for the dermal filler surgeries among population is driving the growth of this market

Dermal Fillers Market Restraints

Increasing side effects of the dermal filler is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the market

Segmentation: Global Dermal Fillers Market

Dermal Fillers Market : By Product Type

Absorbable Dermal Fillers

Non-Absorbable Dermal Fillers

Dermal Fillers Market : By Ingredients Type

Hyaluronic Acid (HLA)

Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA)

Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaH)

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Collagen

Others

Dermal Fillers Market : By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Beauty Clinics

Online Pharmacies

Dermal Fillers Market : By Application

Facial Line Correction Treatment

Face- Lift

Lip Treatment

Lines and Wrinkles Treatment

Cheek and Chin Augmentation

Tear Trough Correction

Nose Re-shaping

Scar Revision

Hand Rejuvenation

Others

Dermal Fillers Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Dermal Fillers Market:

In April 2019, Merz announced the launch of their new dermal filler Belotero Revive, which is a combination of hyaluronic acid (HA) and glycerol. The main aim is to improve elasticity, hydration, and firmness of the skin. This Belotero will be used to facial volume loss, define contour, and to fill lines and wrinkles

In August 2018, Bliss Aesthetics announced the launch of their quality dermal filler, which will allow multiple hyaluronic acid (HA) coil chain connections. This new dermal filler will stabilize gel and is more durable and can resist natural bio gradation. They are usually suitable for the treatment of the lips

Competitive Analysis: Global Dermal Fillers Market

Global dermal fillers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dermal fillers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Dermal Fillers Market : Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Dermal Fillers Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Dermal Fillers Market

