Defense Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 195 pages on title ‘The Indian Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africaand important players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems Plc etc.

Summary

The Indian Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024 , published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of Indian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Indian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of Indian defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porter’s Five Force analysis of Indian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of Indiann defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis



Scope

– The growth in the Indian defense expenditure is mainly fueled by the need to secure its strategic interests while facing the rise of China. India shares a 3,323 km long land border with Pakistan, and an even longer 3,488 km border with People’s Republic of China (PRC), and has territorial disputes with both countries over the ownership of the Northern State of Kashmir and the North Eastern State of Arunachal Pradesh. Pakistan has rejected the line of control (LoC) becoming an actual demarcated border between India and Pakistan, and China refuses to accept the McMahon Line as the demarcated border between the two countries and continues to stake claim over Arunachal Pradesh, which it deems to be an extension of the Tibetan Plateau. Indian strategic concerns mainly revolve around the containment of the expanding Chinese influence in South Asia and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), while preventing both China and Pakistan from forcefully changing the status-quo along the Indian frontiers. The robust growth in Indian defense expenditure can thus be attributed to the precarious geo-strategic scenario and myriad of strategic challenges that continue to erode India’s strategic advantage over its adversaries. These factors have played a crucial role in spurring growth in the Indian base defense expenditure (excluding pensions) over the historic period, which increased from US$33.8 billion in 2015 to US$45.4 billion in 2019, reflecting a CAGR of 7.70% over the historic period.

– Historic data shows that the average capital expenditure allocation of the total Indian defense budget was 32.2%, and the allocation is expected to decline marginally during the forecast period to an average of 32.1%.

– The Indian MoD is expected to invest in conventional submarines, multi-role aircrafts, corvettes, tanks, artillery guns, Multi Barrel Rocket Launchers (MBRL), helicopters, nuclear submarines, surface-to-air missiles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and frigates among others.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems Plc.

Thales

Boeing

Mazagon Docks Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)

Ordnance Factory Board

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)

Mahindra Defense Systems (MDS)

