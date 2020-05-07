BRONCHOSCOPES MARKET 2020-2026 ANALYSIS || LEADING PLAYERS – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, COGENTIX MEDICAL, LYMOL MEDICAL

Global bronchoscopes market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 17.18 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 32.05 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and the need for diagnosis of these disorders.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bronchoscopes market are Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Ambu A/S, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, FUJIFILM Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cogentix Medical, Lymol Medical, EFER ENDOSCOPY, SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, PENTAX Medical, Uptake Medical, SCHINDLER ENDOSKOPIE TECHNOLOGIE GmbH, Vimex Sp. z o.o., HANGZHOU ENDOTOP MEDI-TECH CO.LTD., Richard Wolf GmbH, SOPRO-COMEG GmbH, Endoservice GmbH, Animus Beyford Trading SL, and Novatech SA.

Market Definition: Global Bronchoscopes Market

Bronchoscopy is the process of diagnosing or treatment of disorders associated with airways. This method allows the surgeon or the diagnostic individual to look for any abnormalities in the airway of the individual. Bronchoscopes are the instruments used for this process and it even allows the doctor to treat the abnormalities or take a sample of any abnormalities for the diagnosis.

Bronchoscopes Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and the need for proper diagnosis of these disorders is expected to drive the market growth

Technological advancements and developments in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Bronchoscopes Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and knowledgeable professionals in the market is also expected to restrain the market growth

Higher cost of devices and chances of infection associated with the usage of reusable bronchoscopes is also expected to restrain the market growth

Market Segmentation: Global Bronchoscopes Market

Bronchoscopes Market : By Type

Rigid Bronchoscopes

Flexible Bronchoscopes

Bronchoscopes Market : By Application

Bronchial Diagnosis

Bronchial Treatment

Bronchoscopes Market : By Use

Reusable

Disposable

Bronchoscopes Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Bronchoscopes Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Bronchoscopes Market:

In November 2016, EFER ENDOSCOPY announced the launch of EFER-SUPERGLASS stents for EFER-DUMON stent instruments. These stents are aimed at decreasing any friction, and increase the flow of organic secretions.

In December 2018, Olympus Corporation announced that it had received US Food and Drug Administration approval for Spiration Valve System used for the treatment of emphysema. The device has been granted the status of breakthrough medical device for its revolutionary approach of improving breathing by isolating the diseased lung part and stopping the air to flow to that part and rather let the other portion of the lungs to function properly. This system is employed during a bronchoscopic procedure

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Bronchoscopes Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Bronchoscopes Market

