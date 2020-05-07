BONE CEMENT – GLUE MARKET 2020-2026 ANALYSIS || LEADING PLAYERS – ARTHREX INC., AAP IMPLANTATE AG, EXACTECH INC., TEKNIMED, CRYOLIFE, CARDINAL HEALTH
The Global Bone Cement & Glue Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 1.06 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2018-2026. This rise in growth can be attributed to the rising instances of sport related injuries.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Bone Cement & Glue Market are Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Heraeus Holding, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Arthrex Inc., aap Implantate AG, Exactech Inc., Teknimed, CryoLife, Cardinal Health, and Tecres SpA.
Market Definition: Global Bone Cement & Glue Market
Bone cement & bone glue are two devices that are used to fix and join together fractured or broken bones. These devices clog and close up the free space between the artificial joints and the bone. These devices are in powder or liquid form and are used for the speedy recovery, and mending of bones.
Segmentation: Global Bone Cement & Glue Market
Bone Cement – Glue Market : Bone Cement – Glue Market : By Type
- Bone Cement
- Bone Glue
Bone Cement – Glue Market : By Application
- Arthroplasty
- Total Knee Arthroplasty
- Total Hip Arthroplasty
- Total Shoulder Arthroplasty
- Kyphoplasty
- Vertebroplasty
Bone Cement – Glue Market : By End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
Bone Cement – Glue Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Bone Cement – Glue Market Drivers:
- Increasing prevalence of higher intensity of sports, has risen the number of injuries suffered which will drive the market growth
- Rising geriatric population of the world is also driving the market growth of these products
Primary Respondents:
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Features mentioned in the report
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Bone Cement – Glue Market.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- In-depth market segmentation
- Competitive landscape of Bone Cement – Glue Market
