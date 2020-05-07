ARTHROSCOPY INSTRUMENTS MARKET 2020-2026 ANALYSIS || LEADING PLAYERS – DANAHER, SYSMEX CORPORATION, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., ABBOTT
The Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.92 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and prevalence of demand of arthroscopy in these populations.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the arthroscopy instruments market are Arthrex Inc., Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, , Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Vimex Sp. z o.o.., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GPC Medical Ltd, Wright Medical Group N.V., Active Implants, Bioventus, Orthofix Holdings Inc., Cannuflow, DJO Global, Flexion Therapeutics Inc., NuOrtho Surgical Inc., and OrthoSpace.
The Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market report has been generated to provide market intelligence and industry expertise.
Market Definition: Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market
Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that is performed where examination or even treatment is performed through an endoscope or through an arthroscope. These procedures require a number of instruments to aid in the entire surgical procedures and such instruments are known as arthroscopy instruments.
Complete report on Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages
Segmentation: Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market
Arthroscopy Instruments Market : By Product
- Arthroscopes
- Arthroscopic implants
- Fluid management systems
- Radiofrequency systems
- Visualization systems
- Powered shavers
Arthroscopy Instruments Market : By Application
- Knee
- Hips
- Spine
- Foot & ankle
- Shoulder & elbow
- Other
Arthroscopy Instruments Market : By End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory & surgical centers
- Clinics
Arthroscopy Instruments Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Arthroscopy Instruments Market:
- In December, 2017, DePuy Synthes launched Purevue visualization system imaging platform capable of use in minimally invasive surgery procedures
- In February, 2016, Smith & Nephew entered into a multi-country distribution agreement with OrthAlign Inc., for the distribution of Smith & Nephew’s Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) technology, KneeAlign.
Features mentioned in the report
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Arthroscopy Instruments Market.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- In-depth market segmentation
- Competitive landscape of Arthroscopy Instruments Market
