Wellness Tonics Market – Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

Wellness tonics, also known as health tonics, herbal tonics or immunity tonics are hydrating drinks that contain vitamins and minerals to boost the immune system and protect cells.

Global Wellness Tonics Market – Market Dynamics

The key factors driving the market for wellness tonics include rising health concern and awareness towards health benefits of wellness tonics. These tonics have several health benefits such as boosting the immune system in times of stress, uplifting energy, and others. However, several tonics have issues associated with alcohol content which is one of the restraints of the market.

Global Wellness Tonics Market – Segmentation Analysis

The global market for wellness tonics is broadly segmented by product type as – Vinegars, Enhanced Water, Energy Shots, Kombucha, and Others. By Ingredients, the market is segmented into Turmeric, Apple Cider Vinegar, Medicinal mushrooms, Leaves (Tulsi, Kava), and Others.

Wellness tonics is a new healthy trend in the market where beverages are mixed using natural ingredients like herbs, spices, roots, probiotics, and mushrooms to improve digestion, alleviating stress, reducing inflammation, or fighting fatigue. For instance, powdered forms of reishi, known in traditional Chinese medicine as the mushroom of mortality, is one of the popular ingredients in tonics.

Global Wellness Tonics Market – Geographical Analysis

The global wellness tonics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and ROW. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market of wellness tonics during the forecast period. North America is leading the global wellness tonics market with largest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Increasing expenditure on health beneficial products with rising income is leading to growth in the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Global Wellness Tonics Market – Competitive Analysis

The market has highly competitive environment with continuous product launches. Large number of players focusing on strategic collaborations and agreements to expand the geographic footprint and to intensify market competitiveness.

Some of the recent developments contributing to the growth of the global:

In June 2018, Humm Kombucha, the world’s most drinkable kombucha launched the first-ever variety pack in exclusive retail partnership with 45+ Costco warehouses in Southern California. The new case will feature three of Humm Kombucha’s fan-favorite flavors: Pomegranate Lemonade, Coconut Lime, and Hopped Grapefruit.

In Dec 2017, a new probiotic beverage range, MOJO Tonic, has launched at Woolworths which has three new flavors such as Cola; Pineapple and Coconut and Berry Fusion.

Few of the key players in the global wellness tonics market include –

Whole Foods

The Wellness Company

Nestle

Hansen’s

The Tonic

AOTEA

Hiran Agroceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

TonicSea

Oregonic Tonic

Q Drinks

Scope of the Report

The report covers epidemiology analysis of key infectious diseases, the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Wellness Tonics market is segmented based on the product type as Vinegars, Enhanced Water, Energy Shots, Kombucha, and Others. Based on Ingredients, the market is segmented into Turmeric, Apple Cider Vinegar, Medicinal Mushrooms, Leaves, and Others. Further, by distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others. Based on geography the marked is segmented into – North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

