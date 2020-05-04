Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2025
The global Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market. The Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)
Axeon Specialty Products
Marathon Oil
U.S. Oil & Refining
KazMunayGas (KMG)
TAIF-NK PSC
Tatneft
Rosneft
Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC)
Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO)Breakdown Data by Type
Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO)
Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO)
In 2018, Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO) accounted for a major share of 62% in the global Vacuum Gas Oil(VGOmarket. And this product segment is poised to reach 1689 M USD by 2025 from 1083 M USD in 2018.
Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO)Breakdown Data by Application
Gasoline Production
Diesel / Kerosene Production
In Vacuum Gas Oil(VGOmarket, Gasoline Production segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 3163.7 (K Tons) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.03% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO)will be promising in the Gasoline Production field in the next couple of years.
Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO)Production by Region
North America
Europe
Middle East
Thailand
Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO)Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market.
- Segmentation of the Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market players.
The Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO)?
- At what rate has the global Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
