Smart Railways Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019-2029

Global Smart Railways market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Smart Railways market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Smart Railways market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Key Segments Covered

By Offering Type Devices & Components Rail Sensors Video Surveillance Cameras Smart Cards Networking & Connectivity Devices (Router, Wi-Fi, Switches, etc.) Others (Multimedia Displays) Services Professional Services Cloud Services Integration Services Solutions Passenger Information System (PIS) Railway Traffic Management System (RTMS) Advanced Security Management System Smart Ticketing System (STS) Rail Operations Management System Rail Communication & Networking Systems Others (Rail Analytics System and Freight Information System)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ABB Group

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Bombardier Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Alstom S.A.

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

General Electric Co.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Ansaldo STS

