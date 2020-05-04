Oilfield Chemicals Market 2020 Industry Insight and Demand by Albemarle Corporation,Baker Hughes,BASF SE,Ecolab,Halliburton

The Oilfield Chemicals Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The business intelligence study of the Oilfield Chemicals Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Oilfield Chemicals Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

The global oilfield chemicals market is expected to reach US$ 43,685.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 29,120.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019-2027.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Akzo Nobel N.V. Albemarle Corporation Baker Hughes BASF SE Ecolab Halliburton Newpark Resources Inc. Schlumberger Ltd Solvay The Lubrizol Corporation

Asia Pacific is the highest growing geographic market and is expected to be the most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region is witnessing growth owing to the presence of well-established players in this region. The growth is driven by factors such as the government initiatives to promote crude oil exploration activities along with strategic alliances between countries to promote oil exploration. Furthermore, rising demand for petroleum-based fuel from the transportation industry is projected to boost the demand for Oilfield Chemical products in this region.

Exploration and production (E&P) are called the upstream division of the oil and gas industry. The resource holders and workers of E&Ps work along with a variety of workers, which include engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, and joint-venture partners, oil field service companies. The production of oil has increased in the last few years. As per the data of BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2019, global oil production increased by 2.2 million b/d. The majority of the total increase accounted for the US, with their rise in production (~2.2 million b/d).

