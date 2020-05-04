Medicinal Foods Market Analysis, Top Players, Segment, Outlook, Growth Trends & Forecast to 2025

Medicinal Foods are the emerging markets and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing nutritional deficiency are the major factors driving the market. The recommendations by the doctors are further enhancing the market growth, as medicinal foods play a vital role in the treatment process.

Chronic conditions among the population are rapidly increasing year by year. This situation is created a huge opportunity for the medicinal foods manufacturers. The count is expected to reach 171 million population by 2030. This continuous increase is attributed to rising the market demand.

Regarding the route of administration, the oral administration takes the highest share of the market. Owing to its ease of administration and doctors preferences has led this segment to dominate the market. The dominance is expected to continue in the coming years as enteral is only preferred when the patients were unable to consume any food orally.

Based on the product forms, the market is segmented by tablets, powders, and others. He powders have seen a major share of the market as they are consumed in the form of liquid and semi-solid. However, the tablet form is expected to witness the highest share in the market, as the dosage of the product can be managed properly in the tablet form.

DataM analyses the complete scenario of the Medicinal Foods market, market segmentation, geography analysis, companies, trends and opportunities in the market. The market is further categorised based on the Product form such as Powder, Tablet and Others. Market is segmented by therapy, which includes ADHD, Alzheimer’s disease, Diabetic Neuropathy, Nutritional Deficiency, and Others. Based on the Route of administration, the market is segmented as Oral, Enteral, and Others. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes 6.1 B Braun, Abbott, Danone, Mead Johnson, Meiji Holding & Co, Fresenius, Cambrooke, Nestle Health Sciences, Perrigo and Victus.

Key market segments covered

Product form

Powder

Tablet

Others

By Therapy

ADHD

Alzheimer’s disease

Diabetic Neuropathy

Nutritional Deficiency

Others

By Route of administration

Oral

Enteral

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

