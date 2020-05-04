Magnesium Phosphate Market A Competitive Landscape and Professional Industry Survey – 2018 – 2028

The study on the Magnesium Phosphate Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Magnesium Phosphate Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Magnesium Phosphate Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are examined in the report together with details like political, the regulatory frame, and financial prognosis of each region.

Drivers and Restraints

Providing a solid impetus to the global magnesium phosphate market is the end use industries such as fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, feed applications, and food and beverages. For example, progress in biomedical sector to treat skeletal disorders such as osteoporosis and arthrodesis has resulted in uptake of magnesium phosphate in the healthcare sector. The product acts as a bone graft substitute owing to its effective mechanical properties, biocompatibility, and biodegradability.

Apart from that, the food and beverage industry is a major driver of demand in the global magnesium phosphate market. Magnesium phosphate’s wide ranging usage as leavening agents, acidity regulator, food additives, and anticaking agents is mainly serving to promote the market. It has significant health benefits too. For example, it serves to regulate enzyme activities, improve production of energy, and maintain mineral balance. It also brings down chances of hypertension, heart diseases, and diabetes.

Necessity for mineral enrichment and maintaining the phosphorus content in soil is also having a positive impact on the magnesium phosphate market.

Posing a challenge to the global magnesium phosphate market is the insufficiency of raw materials owing to uneven distribution of phosphoric rock reserves. In the face of rising demand, this is proving to be a major hurdle for the market trying to grow revenue. Another factor hampering global magnesium market growth is the development of substitutes because of the progress in material science.

Global Magnesium Phosphate Market: Trends and Opportunities

Buoyed by demand from the different end use industries of fertilizers, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and drinking water treatment, the global magnesium phosphate market is set to rise.

Global Magnesium Phosphate Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical standpoint, Asia Pacific magnesium phosphate market is predicted to rise the most in the next couple of months owing to helpful socio-economic conditions. India and China, two large developing nations with massive population – they are home to about two-third of the people in the world – are particularly lucrative markets in the region. In India, for example, rising focus of farmers’ on training by governments and independent organizations is serving to up demand for fertilizers. This is proving to be a boon for the magnesium phosphate market in the region.

North America magnesium phosphate market is another prominent one because of the increased spends on dental care and orthopaedics – result of a growing geriatric population in the region.

Global Magnesium Phosphate Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global magnesium phosphate market are Refractory Minerals Company, Jostchemical, Triveni Chemicals, Innophos, and KRONOX Lab Science and Celtic Chemicals. Overall the global market is highly fragmented on account of the presence of both regional and well-established players.

