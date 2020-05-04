Geothermal Drill Bits Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Geothermal Drill Bits market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Notable Developments

Over the past few years, geothermal energy markets in various regions have witnessed growing investments in polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) bits. Cost reduction and constant improvisation made in their design are compelling propositions that have resulted in their relevance to stay intact. Top players in the geothermal drill bits are investing in new designs to meet the wide range of geothermal drilling operations. Over the past couple of years, prominent industrial service companies such as Baker Hughes have pinned large revenue hopes on their tricone drill bit. Manufacturers have in recent years have incorporated diamond-impregnated matrix, and also trying to gain a stronghold in the geothermal drill bits market. In particular, A few vendors have unveiled drill bits diamond-impregnated matrix

Such drill bits are gathering traction in the geothermal drill bits market due to their compelling drilling economics. In recent years, operators in the oil and gas industry who have been putting substantial stakes in geothermal energy have offered remarkable boost to the adoption of geothermal drill bits.

Some of the well-entrenched players operating in the geothermal drill bits market are Torquato Drilling Accessories, Bit Brokers International Ltd., Epiroc AB, Schlumberger Ltd., Halliburton Co., and Blast Hole Bit Co. LLC.

Global Geothermal Drill Bits Market: Regional Assessment

Key regions in the geothermal drill bits market experiencing substantial growth opportunities are North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Of these, the EMEA market has been witnessing sizable prospects. The growth is driven by favorable renewable energy policies. Growing number of geothermal power projects in Europe is also boosting the regional market.

