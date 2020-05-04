Free From Food Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2028

The detailed market study published by FMR unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Free From Food Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Free From Food Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Free From Food Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2019-2028 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Free From Food across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Free From Food Market during the assessment period 2019-2028.

How does the report add value to the readers?

Insights related to the growth prospects of the Free From Food Market in various regions

Key winning strategies adopted by leading players in the Free From Food Market

Influence of the environmental and governmental policies on the Free From Food Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the various segments and sub-segments of the Free From Food Market

Value-chain, supply-demand, and consumption analysis of the Free From Food across different geographies

The report clarifies the following uncertainties related to the Free From Food Market

What is the major trend that can be observed in the current Free From Food Market landscape?

Who are the most prominent companies in the Free From Food Market?

How are market players expanding their presence in the Free From Food Market?

What are the latest innovations within the Free From Food Market sphere?

What is the most effective marketing strategy adopted by players in the Free From Food Market?

Competitive Landscape

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group has signed a conditional scheme implementation agreement with Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd. for acquisition at NZ$ 588 million.

Blue Diamond has entered into the sales and distribution agreement with Grupo Lala S.A.B. de C.V to sell Almond Breeze®, Blue Diamond’s almond-based beverage in Mexico.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to set directives on the labeling of gluten-free products in India. The regulatory body is also considering removal of the low gluten category where food products are processed to reduce the gluten content at the level of 20-100mg/kg.

Some of the key players operating in the free from food market are Groupe Danone, Abbott Laboratories Inc., NESTLE SA, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB), Coca-Cola Co, Blue Diamond Growers, Valio Oy, Kikkoman Corporation, Lactalis, Groupe, Monde Nissin Corp, Dr. Schär AG/SpA, General Mills Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd, and other key players.

Fact.MR research report lends analytical insights into the competitive dynamics of the global free-from food market. Summary of the report is available upon request.

Free from Food Market- Additional Insights

Increasing Sales of GMO-Free Food through Modern Trade Channels

Modern trade channels have emerged as a lucrative sales channel for food & beverage manufacturers, and free-from food is no exception to this trend. As consumer awareness on health impacts of GMO-food increases, manufacturers are focusing on clean-label and GMO-free food, and modern trade channels offer the convenience for consumers to make informed decisions along with significant variations in brand choices.

Free-from Food Market: Research Methodology

The report on the free from food market provides key insights and in-depth analysis on the free from food market with the help of robust research methodology. The insights on the free from food market are provided through primary and secondary research. Interviews and discussions with industry experts formed the part of primary research. Information gained using this research methodology has further been validated with the help of in-house industry experts and opinion leaders.

The intelligence obtained from primary interviews has been leveraged to validate the insights gained from secondary researches, which further serves as an authentic source of information for the report readers to bank on. While, journals press releases, company annual reports, and other valid data sources formed the part of secondary research in the free-from food market. The information and data provided in the free from food market report help readers to plan business strategies and gain competitive advantage in the free from food market.

