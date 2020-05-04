Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2028

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market covering all important parameters.

companies profiled in the report include Geistlich Holding, Zimmer Dental Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp, DENTSPLY Implants, Institut Straumann AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical, Nobel Biocare, Implant Direct LLC., Collagen Matrix, NovaBone India and Maxigen Biotech Inc.

The dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market has been segmented as follows:

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Product

Dental Membrane Resorbable Membranes Non – Resorbable Membranes

Bone graft Substitutes Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Autograft Allograft Xenograft Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute



Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Material

Hydrogel

Collagen

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Human Cells Source

Other Species

Hydroxyapatite (HA)

Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by End- user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Dental Clinics Individual Practice Group Practice



Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Italy Russia Poland Netherland Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia and New Zealand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



