Cloud Analytics Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2017 – 2025

key drivers of the global cloud analytics market. Businesses are using cloud analytics tools to meet today’s business needs, increase employee mobility, overcome lack of IT expertise, and gain sustainable profits amid high operating costs and lowering profit margins due to intense market competition.

The demand for cloud analytics is also rising as the technology uses the pay-as-you use structure and software-as-a-service (SaaS) licensing structure, which does not require hardware and software installations on client site. The vast flexibility and ease of connectivity and data communication provided by cloud analytics tools are also some of the important factors compelling enterprises to choose cloud analytics over conventional data analytics solutions.

Global Cloud Analytics Market: Segmentation

The global cloud analytics market can be segmented into types such as predictive analytics, video analytics, spatial analytics, text analytics, web analytics, speech analytics, and machine analytics. The global cloud analytics market can be segmented on the basis of tools into cloud business intelligence tools, complex event processing, hosted data warehouse solutions, enterprise performance management, analytics governance and solutions, and risk and compliance solutions.

The market can be segmented on the basis of organization size into large enterprises, medium business and small business. Furthermore, the global cloud analytics market can be segmented on the basis of delivery modes and end-use industry verticals. The delivery modes segments are community cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud, and private cloud. Key end-use industries utilizing cloud analytics solutions include banking and financial institutions (BFSI), insurance companies, retail and consumer goods, life sciences and healthcare, telecommunications, media and entertainment, consulting and business services, government, research and education, and manufacturing and energy

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key players operating in the global cloud Major players of the market are Cloud9 Analytics, Google Inc, Gooddata Corporation, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corp, Microstrategy, Panorama Software, Teradata, SAP, Rackspace, SAS Institite Inc., Tableau Software, Vmware Inc, PivotLink and Tibco Software.

