Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2026

The global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

BASF

Voltaix ( acquired by Air Liquide)

NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Praxair Technology

Honeywell International

Stella Chemifa Corporation

Matheson

Arkema

Gulbrandsen

Entegris

Tanfac Industries

Qingzhou Chenkai Chemical,

The Linde Group

Market Segment by Product Type

BF3 (Gas)

BF3 Tetrahydrofuran Complex

BF3 Methanol Complex

BF3 Diethyl Etherate Complex

BF3 Acetonitrile Complex

Others

Market Segment by Application

Polymer and Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Agrochemicals

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Each market player encompassed in the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

