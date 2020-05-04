Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2026
The global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
BASF
Voltaix ( acquired by Air Liquide)
NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Praxair Technology
Honeywell International
Stella Chemifa Corporation
Matheson
Arkema
Gulbrandsen
Entegris
Tanfac Industries
Qingzhou Chenkai Chemical,
The Linde Group
Market Segment by Product Type
BF3 (Gas)
BF3 Tetrahydrofuran Complex
BF3 Methanol Complex
BF3 Diethyl Etherate Complex
BF3 Acetonitrile Complex
Others
Market Segment by Application
Polymer and Petrochemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Electronics
Agrochemicals
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
Each market player encompassed in the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
