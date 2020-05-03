Video Conferencing Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2027

The Video Conferencing market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Video Conferencing market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Competitive Dynamics

Increasing number of multinational companies (MNCs), and globalization of supply chain have led to the rise in demand for effective long-distance communication involving multiple locations. This has prompted companies to develop advanced and integrated video conferencing solutions in order to sustain in the market. Adobe Systems Incorporated, Arkadin Cloud Communications, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., JOYCE CR, S.R.O., Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, Orange Business Services, Polycom, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., West Unified Communications Services and ZTE Corporation, are few of the key players who have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiles.

Market Segmentation: Global Video Conferencing Market

By Component

Hardware Camera Codec Microphone Others

Software On-premise Cloud-based

Services Managed/Outsourced Others



By End-use Industry

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government

Education

Others

Additionally, the report provides analysis of the video conferencing market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Objectives of the Video Conferencing Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Video Conferencing market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Video Conferencing market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Video Conferencing market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Video Conferencing market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Video Conferencing market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Video Conferencing market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

