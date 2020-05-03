Rare Earth Elements Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2019-2026

The global Rare Earth Elements market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Rare Earth Elements market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Rare Earth Elements market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Rare Earth Elements market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Rare Earth Elements market report on the basis of market players

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Arafura

Alkane Resources

Avalon Rare Metals

Quest Rare Minerals

China Rare Earth Holdings

Indian Rare Earths

Lynas

Great Western Minerals

Greenland Minerals & Energy

Rare Element Resources

Molycorp

Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare Earth Hi-Tech

Frontier Rare Earths

Market Segment by Product Type

Cerium

Dysprosium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Holmium

Lanthanum

Lutetium

Neodymium

Praseodymium

Market Segment by Application

Magnets

Catalysts

Metallurgy

Polishing

Glass

Phosphors

Ceramics

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

