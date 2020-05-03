Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market – Global Analysis on Applications 2025
Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Segmentation
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Honeywell Aerospace
Bae Systems
Texas Instruments
STMicroelectronics
Atmel
Microsemi
Xilinx
Cobham
VPT
Data Device Corporation
Linear Technology
Ridgetop
Vorago Technologies
Market Segment by Product Type
Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)
Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP)
Market Segment by Application
Space (Satellite)
Aerospace & Defense
Nuclear Power Plant
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
