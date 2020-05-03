One Component Polyurethane Foam Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2014-2023
The global One Component Polyurethane Foam market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this One Component Polyurethane Foam market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the One Component Polyurethane Foam market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the One Component Polyurethane Foam market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the One Component Polyurethane Foam market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Soudal Group
Henkel
Hanno-Werk Austria
Selena Group
Tremco Illbruck Group
Foshan Gunuo Silicone Co.
Den Braven Sealants
Aerosol-Service
DAP Products
McCoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams
Akkim Construction Chemicals
TKK
Krimelte
DowDupont
Market Segment by Product Type
MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate)
Polyether Polyols
Polyester Polyols
Others
Market Segment by Application
Door & Window Frame Jambs
Ceiling & Floor Joints
Partition Walls
Water Pipes
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
Each market player encompassed in the One Component Polyurethane Foam market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the One Component Polyurethane Foam market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
