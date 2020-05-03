Medical Recruitment Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2019-2027

In this report, the global Medical Recruitment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

the demand for healthcare industry recruitment services. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry is rapidly boosting production, exports and R&D expenditure. This is expected to result in a significant increase in the employment of new workforce in the region, which is expected to drive the medical recruitment market in Western Europe.

Revenue generated by the Western European medical recruitmentmarket is estimated to exhibit a single digit CAGR, and hence, is expected to reach US$ 21,223.0 Mn by 2028. On the basis of vertical, the Nursing/Healthcare segment in the medical recruitment market is estimated to hold the largest share in 2028. The Nursing/Healthcare segment in the medical recruitment market is also expected to exhibit a single digit CAGR. On the basis of candidature, the healthcare professionals segment in the medical recruitment market is estimated to hold approximately 55.6% of market share in 2028.

The medical recruitment market in the U.K. is expected to witness the highest growth in the Western European market owing to an increase in the number of research projects related to healthcare as well as the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in Western Europe.

Some popular agencies contributing to the medical recruitment market are Medacs Healthcare, Euromotion Medical, CPL Healthcare, ProClinical Recruitment, TFS Healthcare, EGV Recruiting, CCM Recruitment and IMS Recruitment.

In June 2017, the University of Kentucky Health Care Committee, U.K. approved a US$ 1.5 Bn budget, which includes three projects and a lease for additional space at Turfland Clinic for the fiscal year 2017.

