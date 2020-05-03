Insulin Delivery Devices Market Analysis, Industry Capacity, Future Prospects by Bd, Novo Nordisk A/s, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care

Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

Diabetes among geriatric population is a growing public health burden worldwide. It is a major cause morbidity and mortality in ageing population that later largely attributable to various chronic complications. Ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant transformation with a heavy impact on the social and economic level across the globe. These population is growing exponentially worldwide. According to a report of United Nation (2017), there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe in 2017 and was projected to reach to 425 million by 2050.

BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Owen Mumford, Ltd., Sanofi

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region.

The global insulin delivery devices market accounted to US$ 11,869.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 22,830.0 Mn by 2025.

Increasing Technological Advancement in Insulin Delivery Devices

The increasing advancements in blood glucose (BG) monitoring technology have resulted in improved accuracy, smaller required blood volumes, and the ability to transfer data between the BG meter and insulin delivery devices. For instance, in September 2016, the FDA announced their first automatically automatic glucose monitoring device, Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G which is a hybrid closed looped system that provide appropriate basal insulin doses in people 14 years of age and older with type 1 diabetes. In addition, in July 2018, Abbott announced to have a FDA approval for the FreeStyle Libre 14 day Flash Glucose Monitoring system that allows people with diabetes to wear the sensor up to 14 days with high accuracy. These advancements are expected to offer increasing demand for the products, hence providing better share to the market players.

Product Insights

The global insulin delivery devices market by product was led by insulin pens segment. In 2017, the insulin pens segment held a largest market share of 31.3% of the insulin delivery devices market, by product. The segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, since they offer increasing ease of use; increasing patient satisfaction and adherence; accuracy for delivering small doses of insulin.

End User Insights

The insulin delivery devices market by end user was segmented into patients/homecare and hospitals & clinics. The patients/homecare segment held the largest share of the market, by end user. The segment is also likely to dominate during the forecast period, as it allows a patient to regulate as well as monitor the glucose levels as well as administer insulin at home.

Strategic Insights

Product approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global insulin delivery devices industry. Few of the product approvals and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: In June, 2018, Medtronic received CE Mark for its MiniMed(TM) 670G Hybrid Closed Loop System.

2018: In February, 2018, Tandem and Rubin Medical signed an agreement for distribution of insulin pumps in Scandinavia.

INSULIN DELIVERY DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Insulin Pens

Reusable Insulin Pens Disposable Insulin Pens



Insulin Pumps

Tube Pumps Patch Pumps



Insulin Syringes

Pen Needles

Standard Pen Needles Safety Pen Needles



Others

By End User

Patients/Homecare

Hospitals & Clinics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil



