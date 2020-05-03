Glass Fiber (E-class Glass Fiber and Performance Glass Fiber) Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2027
The global Glass Fiber (E-class Glass Fiber and Performance Glass Fiber) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Glass Fiber (E-class Glass Fiber and Performance Glass Fiber) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Glass Fiber (E-class Glass Fiber and Performance Glass Fiber) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Glass Fiber (E-class Glass Fiber and Performance Glass Fiber) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Glass Fiber (E-class Glass Fiber and Performance Glass Fiber) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
competitive landscape. Company market share analysis comprises the market share of dominant players in 2014, based on their production capacities. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze product segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each product segment.
Based on product, the glass fiber market has been segmented into e-class glass fiber and performance glass fiber. The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for glass fiber in each of its application segment has been analyzed and forecast for the period of eight years.
The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the glass fiber market. These include AGY Holding Corp, CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP, Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd, Jushi Group, Johns Manville, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd, Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Inc, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, and Taishan Fiberglass, Inc. Various attributes of these companies such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.
This report segments the global glass fiber market as follows:
- Glass Fiber Market – Product Analysis
- E-Class Glass Fiber
- Performance Glass Fiber
- Glass Fiber Market – Application Analysis
- Building & Construction
- Transportation
- Industrial
- Consumer Goods
- Wind Turbine
- Others (Including Oil & Gas, etc.)
- Glass Fiber Market – Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Each market player encompassed in the Glass Fiber (E-class Glass Fiber and Performance Glass Fiber) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Glass Fiber (E-class Glass Fiber and Performance Glass Fiber) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
