Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2018 – 2028

In Depth Study of the Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market

Automated Passenger Counting and Information System market. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Automated Passenger Counting and Information System market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Trends

Driving demand in the global automated passenger counting and information system market is the pressing need to accomplish fleet optimization and demand for smart telematic solutions. Other factors stoking the market are technological progress in the domain of passenger information systems and swift pace of urbanization. The unique perceived benefit of automatic passenger counting is the accuracy of the information as they deploy sensors to detect ridership patterns.

One drawback of automated passenger counting and information systems is that they are expensive to install. This has been acting as a roadblock to their swift sales particularly in the price sensitive emerging economies. However, the quick return on investment that they provide, will likely help overcome such challenges to the growth in the market.

Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market: Market Potential

The global market for automated passenger counting and information system is making gigantic strides and going forward too is slated to hold on to the momentum. The dynamic pricing of tickets and bettering existing real-time passenger information systems have been creating substantial opportunity in the Asia Pacific.

The market for automated passenger counting and information system can be classified based on different parameters. Based on type, for example, the market for automated passenger counting and information systems can be divided into passenger information display systems, emergency communication systems, passenger information announcement systems, infotainment systems, and passenger information mobile applications. Depending upon components, the market can be segmented into sensors, multimedia displays, and networking and communication devices. Further, depending upon the mode of transport, the market can be segregated into roadways, waterways, railways, and airways.

Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market: Regional Outlook

Geography-wise, the global market for automatic passenger counting and information system can be divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World comprising of Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Government mandates supporting deployment of such systems in North America, has made it a key market. Europe is another key market. The installation of automated counting and information system helps improve transit time efficacy and helps to resolve passenger’s complaints quickly. This has driven their demand in first world countries of North America and Europe.

Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market: Competitive Analysis

To assess the competition prevailing in the global market for automated passenger counting and information system market, the report profiles players such as Eurotech SpA, DILAX Intelcom GmbH, iris-GmbH, Urban Transportation Associates, Inc., and HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH. Prominent names in the passenger information system includes Alstom, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG., GE Transportation, Hitachi, Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

