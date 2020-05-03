Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2025

The global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings across various industries.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Saint-Gobain S.A.

3M Company

Abrisa Technologies

Guardian Industries Corporation

Schott Amiran

Essilor International

EuropeTec Groupe

JMT Glass

Huihua Glass Company Ltd

GroGlass

Market Segment by Product Type

Electron Beam Evaporation

Sputtering

Market Segment by Application

Eyewear

Electronics

Solar

Automotive

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

