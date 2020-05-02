Vertical Farming Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2017 – 2025

As per a report Market-research, the Vertical Farming economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

With the ever-increasing demand for food along with special emphasis on its high-quality, the global vertical farming market is anticipated to tread along a healthy growth track. Governments worldwide are promoting methods to produce food in environment-friendly ways, curtailing the use of pesticides, insecticides, and artificial fertilizers and at the same time not compromising on the quantity and quality of food. The increasing emphasis on the use of independent farming techniques with minimum or no impact on climate is propelling the market. Moreover, the growing issues regarding the availability of space for farming are augmenting the market.

However, the set-up of vertical farms requires large capital investments, which in turn is hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, the concept is still at its nascent stage and therefore, there is a limitation with the variety of crops that can be grown.

Global Vertical Farming Market: Region-wise Outlook

The key regions meticulously studied in the research report are Asia Pacific, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will be a prominent market throughout the forecast period. The increasing infertility of agricultural lands and rapidly growing population are encouraging vertical farming in this region. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding the alternative methods of farming is benefitting the growth of the region.

China and Japan will be among the major contributors to the growth of the Asia Pacific. The government of China is allocating large funds for the development of vertical farming systems in order to feed its urban population. The rapid technological advancements in Japan are escalating the growth of the market in the region.

Europe will be one of the key destinations for players in the global vertical farming market. The growth of this region is primarily driven by the favorable initiatives taken by the EEA to develop vertical farms to issues related to climatic changes. In addition, the EEA is acknowledging these farms to feed the increasing population and at the same time ensure quality and quantity of produce.

Global Vertical Farming Market: Competitive Landscape

Several players in the global vertical farming market are focusing on business expansion through technological innovations. They are pouring sizeable funds into research activities to ensure high precision and productivity in order to stay ahead of their contemporaries. Companies are adopting strategies such as partnerships to consolidate their presence in the market. Some of the key players in the global vertical farming market are Deere & Company, FarmedHere, Aerofarms, Illumitex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sky Greens, and CNH Industrial NV.

