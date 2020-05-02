Technological innovations show way of growth for Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners market2018 – 2028

Indepth Read this Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market

growth dynamics of the market in present times and includes several forward-looking statements regarding the market and its key segments over the course of 2017 and 2025. The report analyzes the key indicators expected to have a notable impact on the market’s growth prospects, including growth restraints, challenges, growth opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements in the report have been backed with vast qualitative and quantitative details about the market and its key segments.

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners has witnessed a steady yet moderately rising demand in the past few years. Much of the global consumption of these compounds is attributed to the thriving paints and coatings industry across the globe, increased use of mineral spirits, and increased demand across the construction sector in Asia Pacific. The market has vast untapped growth opportunities in emerging economies across Middle East and Africa.

Environment concerns related to the emission of VOCs from petroleum-based paints and coatings due are expected to lead to declining use of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners across a number of application areas, especially across developed economies with stringent environment-related guidelines. Demand for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners is also expected to remain slow owing to the slow pace of growth of the construction sector across regional markets such as North America and Europe.

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Of the key regional markets for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners examined in the report, the Asia Pacific market is presently the leading contributor to the global market’s revenues. The vast rise in infrastructure development activities in the region in the past few years, especially across developing economies such as India and China, has led to a significant rise in demand for a variety of paints and coatings. The trend is expected to remain strong over the report’s forecast period as well, consecutively leading to the increased demand for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners.

Demand across developed economies in regions such as North America and Europe is expected to remain moderate to slow owing to the stringent environmental regulations surrounding the paints and coatings market. Concerns regarding the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) owing to the use of certain coatings and paints containing petroleum-based solvents have led to the increased focus on the development and increased usage of bio-based safer products. This trend is expected to further decline the demand for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners.

The report presents a thorough overview of the competitive landscape of the global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners market and provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis of the market’s attractiveness across key regional markets. Notable players in the market are profiled with the help of Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis. Some of the key vendors operating in the global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners market profiled in the report are SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and ExxonMobil Chemical.

