Serving numerous end-users, Infusion Pumps market anticipated to continue to rise between 2018 – 2028

The increased adoption of insulin pumps for the self-management of diabetes across home settings and the adoption of implantable infusion systems for neurological diseases are developments expected to expand the potential of the infusion pumps market.

Flowonix Medical Inc., a pioneer in drug delivery systems company based in New Jersey, and Cerebral Therapeutics, a company based in Colorado, have announced the world’s first clinical trial administering medication directly into the brain of patients suffering from refractory epilepsy. The two companies jointly developed Prometra II Programmable Pump, an implantable infusion pump, to be used with an intrathecal catheter for the affected patients in the Australian Direct Drug Administration for Refractory Epilepsy (ADDRESS) clinical trial conducted at St. Vincent's Hospital, Australia. The wide ranging clinical study will enable the companies to assess the efficacy of micro-infusion therapy featuring the intracerebroventricular (ICV) delivery of the drug—valproate sodium—among patients with intractable epilepsy.

The study, believes the participants will have profound ramifications in the potential of implantable infusion therapies for the treatment of drug-resistant uncontrollable epilepsy and is expected to benefit the healthcare community at large. Although the Prometra II Pump is not yet approved for the ICV administration of valproate in the U.S. and Australia, the clinical study opens up promising options.

Infusion Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

Among major regions, North America is a prominent market for infusion pumps and is expected to exhibit impressive growth along the forecast period. The significant growth in the regional market is attributable to the rising penetration of high-end pumps, soaring adoption of ambulatory pumps for managing chronic diseases, and the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the increased integration of infusion therapy in healthcare IT infrastructure has propelled the regional market.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness substantial growth along the forecast period. A rapid rise in geriatric population, increasing accessibility of healthcare facilities, advances in health insurance sector, and a rise in chronic diseases are the factors fuelling the regional market.

Infusion Pumps Market: Competitive Analysis

Several companies are offering technologically advanced infusion therapies, including implantable, wearable, and automated infusion pumps, to help the management of a wide range of chronic diseases. Major players operating in the infusion pumps market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Pfizer Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, and Roche Diagnostics.

