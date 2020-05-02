Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Growth Insight Analysis 2019-2026
The global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Some of the key competitors covered in the point-to-point microwave antenna market report are CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. (radioWaves), Radio Frequency Systems, mWAVE Industries, LLC, Rosenberger, TESSCO Incorporated, Wireless Excellence Limited, LEAX Arkivator Telecom AB, Astrec Baltic Ltd., and Kavveri Telecoms.
Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Segments
By Frequency Range
-
3.6 GHz to 9.9 GHz
-
10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz
-
30.0 GHz to 86.0 GHz
By Diameter
-
0.2 m to 0.9 m
-
1.0 m to 3.0 m
-
3.0 m to 4.6 m
By Antenna Type
-
Parabolic Antenna
-
Flat Panel Antenna
-
Others
By Polarization
-
Single Polarized Antenna
-
Dual Polarized Antenna
Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Regions Covered
-
North America
-
U.S.
-
Canada
-
-
Latin America
-
Brazil
-
Mexico
-
Rest of Latin America
-
-
Europe
-
Germany
-
U.K.
-
France
-
Spain
-
Russia
-
Rest of Europe
-
-
APEJ
-
China
-
India
-
Malaysia
-
Singapore
-
Australia
-
Rest of APEJ
-
-
Japan
-
MEA
-
GCC Countries
-
Israel
-
South Africa
-
Rest of MEA
-
Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Players
Each market player encompassed in the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
