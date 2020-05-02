Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate
The global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) across various industries.
The Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Samsung
Intel Corporation
Broadcom
Cisco
Dell
IBM
Marvell
Micron Technology
Microsemi
NetApp
Oracle
Toshiba
Western Digital
Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Breakdown Data by Type
Ethernet
Fiber Channel
InfiniBand Network
Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Breakdown Data by Application
IT Industrial
Financial Services
Electronic Commerce
Other
Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
