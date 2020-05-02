New study focusing on Logistics Automation Market: Year 2020-2027 and its detail analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like Beumer Group, Daifuku, Dematic (KION Group), Honeywell Intelligrated, KNAPP AG, Mecalux, S.A., Murata Machinery, Swisslog Holding AG
A new statistical report titled Logistics Automation Market has been recently published by The Insight Partners to its massive database which helps to make informed decisions in the businesses. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior executives with the critical information needed to evaluate the global market sector. This report provides targeted customers with a fresh look into the market and to fill the knowledge through processed information and opinions of specific industry experts. Comprehensive data on expanded investment in the commercial phase is there in the report.
Growing advancement in technology has encouraged increasing adoption of robots for various industries. Logistics automation is becoming essential for retailers owing to growing retail & e-commerce sectors worldwide. Market players are trying to achieve omnichannel and online strategies. Thus, logistics automation is necessary for retailers. The logistics automation ensures the management of the inventory, tracking, reporting and forecasting, packaging, transportation of goods, and warehouse management. The constant growth in the retail & e-commerce sector is expected to create new opportunities for the global logistics automation market during the forecasted period.
Leading Logistics Automation Market Players:
- Beumer Group
- Daifuku Co., Ltd.
- Dematic (KION Group)
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- KNAPP AG
- Mecalux, S.A.
- Murata Machinery, Ltd.
- Swisslog Holding AG
- TGW Logistics Group
- VITRONIC
Get maximum discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005708/
Chapter Details of Logistics Automation Market:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Logistics Automation Market Landscape
Part 04: Logistics Automation Market Sizing
Part 05: Logistics Automation Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Global Logistics Automation Market – By Geography
North America
-
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
-
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
-
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
-
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
South America (SAM)
-
-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SAM
-
