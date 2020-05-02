New study focusing on Employee Monitoring Solution Market: Year 2020-2027 and its detail analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like Awareness Technologies, Birch Grove Software, EfficientLab, FairTrak, iMonitor Software, Netsoft Holdings, Atom Security
A new statistical report titled Employee Monitoring Solution Market has been recently published by The Insight Partners to its massive database which helps to make informed decisions in the businesses. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior executives with the critical information needed to evaluate the global market sector. This report provides targeted customers with a fresh look into the market and to fill the knowledge through processed information and opinions of specific industry experts. Comprehensive data on expanded investment in the commercial phase is there in the report.
The employee monitoring solution provides a broad range of benefits for the organization management in determining employee productivity through resource monitoring, prevention of unethical as well as the exploitation of organization resources, identify and enhance transparency & governance within the enterprise practices to name a few advantages of employee monitoring based solutions. Thus, the solution has gained unprecedented popularity across several prominent enterprises in different industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare & pharmaceutical, among other industry verticals. According to a study conducted by the American Management Association founded that around 80% of the leading organization monitor their employees within the workplace compared to a mere 35% in 1997.
Leading Employee Monitoring Solution Market Players:
- Awareness Technologies Inc.
- Birch Grove Software, Inc.
- EfficientLab, LLC
- FairTrak
- iMonitor Software, Inc.
- Netsoft Holdings, LLC (Hubstaff)
- Atom Security Inc. (StaffCop)
- SentryPC
- Teramind, Inc.
- Inc.
Key Pointers of the Report:
Detailed description of the Employee Monitoring Solution market
Recent trends and developments in the industry.
Changing the dynamics of the industry market.
Deep market segmentation by type, application, etc.
Competitive landscape of the Employee Monitoring Solution market
Strategies of key players and product offers.
Historical market size, current and projected in terms of volume and value.
Potential and niche segments / regions that show promising growth.
Chapter Details of Employee Monitoring Solution Market:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Employee Monitoring Solution Market Landscape
Part 04: Employee Monitoring Solution Market Sizing
Part 05: Employee Monitoring Solution Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market – By Offering
- Solution
- Service
Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market – By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market – By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Government
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market – By Geography
North America
-
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
-
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
-
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
-
-
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
-
South America
-
-
-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
-
-
