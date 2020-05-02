Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market Analysis On Industry Development By : AT&T, china mobile, China Telecom , China Unicom , Deutsche Telekom AG

From 2019 to 2027, the growth of mobile internet and subscribers will be driven by developing countries especially China and India in Asia Pacific region. The other prominent countries/regions which will contribute to this growth include Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America.

In China, the share of young Internet users is huge in the overall internet users market and it is a major growth driver for internet services. Availability of affordable data plans and tariffs by Indian telecom operators is fueling the growth of mobile internet services in India. The entry of Reliance Jio in 2016 has changed the data consumption and competitive scenario in an unprecedented way. In 2018, the Internet subscriber base was approaching 500 million and with availability of affordable data plans. Various initiatives and favorable policies by governments of China and India will fuel the growth of subscriber base, internet users in these countries.

In past few years, investments and M&A activity in the field of AI has reached peak levels worldwide and this trend is expected to be continue. Various companies around the world have set up centers for the R&D in AI, and governments of countries like Canada, US, UK, China, and South Korea have also created dedicated funds for AI research.

