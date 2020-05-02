LCD Backlight Unit (BLU) Market: Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2026

The global LCD Backlight Unit (BLU) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this LCD Backlight Unit (BLU) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the LCD Backlight Unit (BLU) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the LCD Backlight Unit (BLU) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the LCD Backlight Unit (BLU) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Omron

Song Shang Electronics

Radiant Opto-Electronics

Hansol Technics

TaeSan

Did

Forward Electronics

Heesung Electronics

Chi Lin Optoelectronics

New Optics

Kenmos Technology

Coretronic

Market Segment by Product Type

Edge Type

Direct Type

Market Segment by Application

LCD Monitor

Laptop PC

LCD TV

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Each market player encompassed in the LCD Backlight Unit (BLU) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the LCD Backlight Unit (BLU) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

