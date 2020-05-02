Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025
The global Next-Generation Data Storage market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Next-Generation Data Storage by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Direct-Attached Storage
Network-Attached Storage (NAS)
Cloud Storage
Unified Storage
Storage Area Network (SAN)
Software-Defined Storage (SDS)
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Dell EMC
HP
Western Digital
Kingston
Seagate
CA Technologies
NetApp
Intel
Hitachi
IBM
Cisco
Toshiba
Pure Storage
Nutanix
Tintri
Simplivity Corp
Scality
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Healthcare
Energy
Government
Education & Research
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Next-Generation Data Storage Industry
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Next-Generation Data Storage
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Next-Generation Data Storage
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Next-Generation Data Storage
Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Next-Generation Data Storage Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Direct-Attached Storage
Table Major Company List of Direct-Attached Storage
3.1.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS)
Table Major Company List of Network-Attached Storage (NAS)
3.1.3 Cloud Storage
Table Major Company List of Cloud Storage
3.1.4 Unified Storage
Table Major Company List of Unified Storage
3.1.5 Storage Area Network (SAN)
Table Major Company List of Storage Area Network (SAN)
3.1.6 Software-Defined Storage (SDS)
Table Major Company List of Software-Defined Storage (SDS)
3.1.7 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Dell EMC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Dell EMC Profile
Table Dell EMC Overview List
4.1.2 Dell EMC Products & Services
4.1.3 Dell EMC Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Dell EMC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 HP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 HP Profile
Table HP Overview List
4.2.2 HP Products & Services
4.2.3 HP Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of HP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Western Digital (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Western Digital Profile
Table Western Digital Overview List
4.3.2 Western Digital Products & Services
4.3.3 Western Digital Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Western Digital (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Kingston (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Kingston Profile
Table Kingston Overview List
4.4.2 Kingston Products & Services
4.4.3 Kingston Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kingston (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Seagate (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Seagate Profile
Table Seagate Overview List
4.5.2 Seagate Products & Services
4.5.3 Seagate Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Seagate (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 CA Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 CA Technologies Profile
Table CA Technologies Overview List
4.6.2 CA Technologies Products & Services
4.6.3 CA Technologies Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of CA Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 NetApp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 NetApp Profile
Table NetApp Overview List
4.7.2 NetApp Products & Services
4.7.3 NetApp Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of NetApp (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Intel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Intel Profile
Table Intel Overview List
4.8.2 Intel Products & Services
4.8.3 Intel Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Intel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Hitachi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Hitachi Profile
Table Hitachi Overview List
4.9.2 Hitachi Products & Services
4.9.3 Hitachi Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hitachi (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 IBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 IBM Profile
Table IBM Overview List
4.10.2 IBM Products & Services
4.10.3 IBM Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of IBM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Cisco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Cisco Profile
Table Cisco Overview List
4.11.2 Cisco Products & Services
4.11.3 Cisco Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cisco (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Toshiba (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Toshiba Profile
Table Toshiba Overview List
4.12.2 Toshiba Products & Services
4.12.3 Toshiba Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Toshiba (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Pure Storage (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Pure Storage Profile
Table Pure Storage Overview List
4.13.2 Pure Storage Products & Services
4.13.3 Pure Storage Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Pure Storage (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Nutanix (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Nutanix Profile
Table Nutanix Overview List
4.14.2 Nutanix Products & Services
4.14.3 Nutanix Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Nutanix (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Tintri (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Tintri Profile
Table Tintri Overview List
4.15.2 Tintri Products & Services
4.15.3 Tintri Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tintri (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Simplivity Corp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Simplivity Corp Profile
Table Simplivity Corp Overview List
4.16.2 Simplivity Corp Products & Services
4.16.3 Simplivity Corp Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Simplivity Corp (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Scality (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Scality Profile
Table Scality Overview List
4.17.2 Scality Products & Services
4.17.3 Scality Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Scality (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Next-Generation Data Storage Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Data Storage MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Data Storage Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in BFSI
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in BFSI, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in BFSI, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Telecom & IT
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Telecom & IT, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Telecom & IT, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Healthcare
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Healthcare, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Healthcare, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Energy
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Energy, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Energy, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.5 Demand in Government
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Government, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Government, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.6 Demand in Education & Research
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Education & Research, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Education & Research, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.7 Demand in Others
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Next-Generation Data Storage Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Next-Generation Data Storage Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Next-Generation Data Storage Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Next-Generation Data Storage Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Next-Generation Data Storage Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Next-Generation Data Storage Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Next-Generation Data Storage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Next-Generation Data Storage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
