Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

The global Next-Generation Data Storage market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Next-Generation Data Storage by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Direct-Attached Storage

Network-Attached Storage (NAS)

Cloud Storage

Unified Storage

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Software-Defined Storage (SDS)

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Dell EMC

HP

Western Digital

Kingston

Seagate

CA Technologies

NetApp

Intel

Hitachi

IBM

Cisco

Toshiba

Pure Storage

Nutanix

Tintri

Simplivity Corp

Scality

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Energy

Government

Education & Research

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Next-Generation Data Storage Industry

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Next-Generation Data Storage

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Next-Generation Data Storage

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Next-Generation Data Storage

Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Next-Generation Data Storage Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Direct-Attached Storage

Table Major Company List of Direct-Attached Storage

3.1.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS)

Table Major Company List of Network-Attached Storage (NAS)

3.1.3 Cloud Storage

Table Major Company List of Cloud Storage

3.1.4 Unified Storage

Table Major Company List of Unified Storage

3.1.5 Storage Area Network (SAN)

Table Major Company List of Storage Area Network (SAN)

3.1.6 Software-Defined Storage (SDS)

Table Major Company List of Software-Defined Storage (SDS)

3.1.7 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Dell EMC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Dell EMC Profile

Table Dell EMC Overview List

4.1.2 Dell EMC Products & Services

4.1.3 Dell EMC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dell EMC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 HP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 HP Profile

Table HP Overview List

4.2.2 HP Products & Services

4.2.3 HP Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Western Digital (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Western Digital Profile

Table Western Digital Overview List

4.3.2 Western Digital Products & Services

4.3.3 Western Digital Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Western Digital (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Kingston (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Kingston Profile

Table Kingston Overview List

4.4.2 Kingston Products & Services

4.4.3 Kingston Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kingston (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Seagate (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Seagate Profile

Table Seagate Overview List

4.5.2 Seagate Products & Services

4.5.3 Seagate Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Seagate (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 CA Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 CA Technologies Profile

Table CA Technologies Overview List

4.6.2 CA Technologies Products & Services

4.6.3 CA Technologies Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CA Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 NetApp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 NetApp Profile

Table NetApp Overview List

4.7.2 NetApp Products & Services

4.7.3 NetApp Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NetApp (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Intel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Intel Profile

Table Intel Overview List

4.8.2 Intel Products & Services

4.8.3 Intel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Intel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Hitachi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Hitachi Profile

Table Hitachi Overview List

4.9.2 Hitachi Products & Services

4.9.3 Hitachi Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hitachi (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 IBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 IBM Profile

Table IBM Overview List

4.10.2 IBM Products & Services

4.10.3 IBM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of IBM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Cisco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Cisco Profile

Table Cisco Overview List

4.11.2 Cisco Products & Services

4.11.3 Cisco Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cisco (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Toshiba (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Toshiba Profile

Table Toshiba Overview List

4.12.2 Toshiba Products & Services

4.12.3 Toshiba Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Toshiba (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Pure Storage (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Pure Storage Profile

Table Pure Storage Overview List

4.13.2 Pure Storage Products & Services

4.13.3 Pure Storage Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Pure Storage (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Nutanix (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Nutanix Profile

Table Nutanix Overview List

4.14.2 Nutanix Products & Services

4.14.3 Nutanix Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nutanix (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Tintri (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Tintri Profile

Table Tintri Overview List

4.15.2 Tintri Products & Services

4.15.3 Tintri Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tintri (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Simplivity Corp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Simplivity Corp Profile

Table Simplivity Corp Overview List

4.16.2 Simplivity Corp Products & Services

4.16.3 Simplivity Corp Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Simplivity Corp (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Scality (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Scality Profile

Table Scality Overview List

4.17.2 Scality Products & Services

4.17.3 Scality Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Scality (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Next-Generation Data Storage Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Next-Generation Data Storage Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Data Storage MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Data Storage Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in BFSI

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in BFSI, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in BFSI, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Telecom & IT

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Telecom & IT, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Telecom & IT, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Healthcare

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Healthcare, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Healthcare, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Energy

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Energy, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Energy, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Government

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Government, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Government, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.6 Demand in Education & Research

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Education & Research, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Education & Research, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.7 Demand in Others

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Next-Generation Data Storage Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Next-Generation Data Storage Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Next-Generation Data Storage Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Next-Generation Data Storage Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Next-Generation Data Storage Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Next-Generation Data Storage Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Next-Generation Data Storage Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Next-Generation Data Storage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Next-Generation Data Storage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

