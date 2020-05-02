Global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025
The global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Data Mapping
Legal Hold
Electronic Message
Project
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Logikcull
Nextpoint
CloudNine Discovery
E-STET
Zapproved
Safelink Data Rooms
IPRO
Sherpa Software
OpenText
Cicayda
Swiftype
Algolia
Legal Discovery
LexisNexis
Docket Alarm
Archevos
DFLabs
SysTools Software
KCura
Company 20
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Law Firm
Research
Consultant
Industrial
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Industry
Figure eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services)
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services)
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services)
Table Global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Data Mapping
Table Major Company List of Data Mapping
3.1.2 Legal Hold
Table Major Company List of Legal Hold
3.1.3 Electronic Message
Table Major Company List of Electronic Message
3.1.4 Project
Table Major Company List of Project
3.1.5 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Logikcull (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Logikcull Profile
Table Logikcull Overview List
4.1.2 Logikcull Products & Services
4.1.3 Logikcull Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Logikcull (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Nextpoint (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Nextpoint Profile
Table Nextpoint Overview List
4.2.2 Nextpoint Products & Services
4.2.3 Nextpoint Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Nextpoint (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 CloudNine Discovery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 CloudNine Discovery Profile
Table CloudNine Discovery Overview List
4.3.2 CloudNine Discovery Products & Services
4.3.3 CloudNine Discovery Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of CloudNine Discovery (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 E-STET (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 E-STET Profile
Table E-STET Overview List
4.4.2 E-STET Products & Services
4.4.3 E-STET Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of E-STET (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Zapproved (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Zapproved Profile
Table Zapproved Overview List
4.5.2 Zapproved Products & Services
4.5.3 Zapproved Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Zapproved (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Safelink Data Rooms (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Safelink Data Rooms Profile
Table Safelink Data Rooms Overview List
4.6.2 Safelink Data Rooms Products & Services
4.6.3 Safelink Data Rooms Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Safelink Data Rooms (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 IPRO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 IPRO Profile
Table IPRO Overview List
4.7.2 IPRO Products & Services
4.7.3 IPRO Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of IPRO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Sherpa Software (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Sherpa Software Profile
Table Sherpa Software Overview List
4.8.2 Sherpa Software Products & Services
4.8.3 Sherpa Software Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sherpa Software (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 OpenText (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 OpenText Profile
Table OpenText Overview List
4.9.2 OpenText Products & Services
4.9.3 OpenText Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of OpenText (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Cicayda (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Cicayda Profile
Table Cicayda Overview List
4.10.2 Cicayda Products & Services
4.10.3 Cicayda Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cicayda (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Swiftype (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Swiftype Profile
Table Swiftype Overview List
4.11.2 Swiftype Products & Services
4.11.3 Swiftype Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Swiftype (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Algolia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Algolia Profile
Table Algolia Overview List
4.12.2 Algolia Products & Services
4.12.3 Algolia Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Algolia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Legal Discovery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Legal Discovery Profile
Table Legal Discovery Overview List
4.13.2 Legal Discovery Products & Services
4.13.3 Legal Discovery Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Legal Discovery (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 LexisNexis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 LexisNexis Profile
Table LexisNexis Overview List
4.14.2 LexisNexis Products & Services
4.14.3 LexisNexis Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of LexisNexis (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Docket Alarm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Docket Alarm Profile
Table Docket Alarm Overview List
4.15.2 Docket Alarm Products & Services
4.15.3 Docket Alarm Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Docket Alarm (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Archevos (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Archevos Profile
Table Archevos Overview List
4.16.2 Archevos Products & Services
4.16.3 Archevos Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Archevos (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 DFLabs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 DFLabs Profile
Table DFLabs Overview List
4.17.2 DFLabs Products & Services
4.17.3 DFLabs Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of DFLabs (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 SysTools Software (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 SysTools Software Profile
Table SysTools Software Overview List
4.18.2 SysTools Software Products & Services
4.18.3 SysTools Software Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of SysTools Software (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 KCura (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 KCura Profile
Table KCura Overview List
4.19.2 KCura Products & Services
4.19.3 KCura Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of KCura (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Company 20 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Company 20 Profile
Table Company 20 Overview List
4.20.2 Company 20 Products & Services
4.20.3 Company 20 Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Company 20 (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Law Firm
Figure eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Demand in Law Firm , 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.2 Demand in Research
Figure eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Demand in Research , 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.3 Demand in Consultant
Figure eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Demand in Consultant , 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.4 Demand in Industrial
Figure eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Demand in Industrial , 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.5 Demand in Others
Figure eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
