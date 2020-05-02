Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.

The global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Hardware

Software

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Sensitech, Inc.

ORBCOMM

Testo

Rotronic

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Emerson

Nietzsche Enterprise

NXP Semiconductors NV

Signatrol

Haier Biomedical

Monnit Corporation

Berlinger & Co AG

Cold Chain Technologies

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Omega

Dickson

ZeDA Instruments

Oceasoft

The IMC Group Ltd

Duoxieyun

Controlant Ehf

Gemalto

Infratab, Inc.

Zest Labs, Inc.

vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

SecureRF Corp.

Jucsan

Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Industry

Figure Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring

Table Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Hardware

Table Major Company List of Hardware

3.1.2 Software

Table Major Company List of Software

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Sensitech, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Sensitech, Inc. Profile

Table Sensitech, Inc. Overview List

4.1.2 Sensitech, Inc. Products & Services

4.1.3 Sensitech, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sensitech, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 ORBCOMM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 ORBCOMM Profile

Table ORBCOMM Overview List

4.2.2 ORBCOMM Products & Services

4.2.3 ORBCOMM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ORBCOMM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Testo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Testo Profile

Table Testo Overview List

4.3.2 Testo Products & Services

4.3.3 Testo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Testo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Rotronic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Rotronic Profile

Table Rotronic Overview List

4.4.2 Rotronic Products & Services

4.4.3 Rotronic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rotronic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Profile

Table ELPRO-BUCHS AG Overview List

4.5.2 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Products & Services

4.5.3 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ELPRO-BUCHS AG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Emerson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Emerson Profile

Table Emerson Overview List

4.6.2 Emerson Products & Services

4.6.3 Emerson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Emerson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Nietzsche Enterprise (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Nietzsche Enterprise Profile

Table Nietzsche Enterprise Overview List

4.7.2 Nietzsche Enterprise Products & Services

4.7.3 Nietzsche Enterprise Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nietzsche Enterprise (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 NXP Semiconductors NV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 NXP Semiconductors NV Profile

Table NXP Semiconductors NV Overview List

4.8.2 NXP Semiconductors NV Products & Services

4.8.3 NXP Semiconductors NV Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NXP Semiconductors NV (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Signatrol (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Signatrol Profile

Table Signatrol Overview List

4.9.2 Signatrol Products & Services

4.9.3 Signatrol Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Signatrol (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Haier Biomedical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Haier Biomedical Profile

Table Haier Biomedical Overview List

4.10.2 Haier Biomedical Products & Services

4.10.3 Haier Biomedical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Haier Biomedical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Monnit Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Monnit Corporation Profile

Table Monnit Corporation Overview List

4.11.2 Monnit Corporation Products & Services

4.11.3 Monnit Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Monnit Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Berlinger & Co AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Berlinger & Co AG Profile

Table Berlinger & Co AG Overview List

4.12.2 Berlinger & Co AG Products & Services

4.12.3 Berlinger & Co AG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Berlinger & Co AG (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Cold Chain Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Cold Chain Technologies Profile

Table Cold Chain Technologies Overview List

4.13.2 Cold Chain Technologies Products & Services

4.13.3 Cold Chain Technologies Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cold Chain Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 LogTag Recorders Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 LogTag Recorders Ltd Profile

Table LogTag Recorders Ltd Overview List

4.14.2 LogTag Recorders Ltd Products & Services

4.14.3 LogTag Recorders Ltd Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LogTag Recorders Ltd (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Omega (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Omega Profile

Table Omega Overview List

4.15.2 Omega Products & Services

4.15.3 Omega Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Omega (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Dickson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Dickson Profile

Table Dickson Overview List

4.16.2 Dickson Products & Services

4.16.3 Dickson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dickson (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 ZeDA Instruments (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 ZeDA Instruments Profile

Table ZeDA Instruments Overview List

4.17.2 ZeDA Instruments Products & Services

4.17.3 ZeDA Instruments Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ZeDA Instruments (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Oceasoft (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Oceasoft Profile

Table Oceasoft Overview List

4.18.2 Oceasoft Products & Services

4.18.3 Oceasoft Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Oceasoft (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 The IMC Group Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 The IMC Group Ltd Profile

Table The IMC Group Ltd Overview List

4.19.2 The IMC Group Ltd Products & Services

4.19.3 The IMC Group Ltd Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of The IMC Group Ltd (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Duoxieyun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Duoxieyun Profile

Table Duoxieyun Overview List

4.20.2 Duoxieyun Products & Services

4.20.3 Duoxieyun Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Duoxieyun (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Controlant Ehf (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Controlant Ehf Profile

Table Controlant Ehf Overview List

4.21.2 Controlant Ehf Products & Services

4.21.3 Controlant Ehf Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Controlant Ehf (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Gemalto (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Gemalto Profile

Table Gemalto Overview List

4.22.2 Gemalto Products & Services

4.22.3 Gemalto Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Gemalto (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Infratab, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Infratab, Inc. Profile

Table Infratab, Inc. Overview List

4.23.2 Infratab, Inc. Products & Services

4.23.3 Infratab, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Infratab, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Zest Labs, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Zest Labs, Inc. Profile

Table Zest Labs, Inc. Overview List

4.24.2 Zest Labs, Inc. Products & Services

4.24.3 Zest Labs, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Zest Labs, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Profile

Table vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Overview List

4.25.2 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Products & Services

4.25.3 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.26 SecureRF Corp. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.26.1 SecureRF Corp. Profile

Table SecureRF Corp. Overview List

4.26.2 SecureRF Corp. Products & Services

4.26.3 SecureRF Corp. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SecureRF Corp. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.27 Jucsan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.27.1 Jucsan Profile

Table Jucsan Overview List

4.27.2 Jucsan Products & Services

4.27.3 Jucsan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jucsan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.28 Maven Systems Pvt Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.28.1 Maven Systems Pvt Ltd. Profile

Table Maven Systems Pvt Ltd. Overview List

4.28.2 Maven Systems Pvt Ltd. Products & Services

4.28.3 Maven Systems Pvt Ltd. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Maven Systems Pvt Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Food and Beverages

Figure Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Demand in Food and Beverages, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.2 Demand in Pharma & Healthcare

Figure Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Demand in Pharma & Healthcare, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.3 Demand in Others

Figure Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

