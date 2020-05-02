Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025
The global 5G Infrastructure market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of 5G Infrastructure by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
By Core Network Technology
Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
Fog Computing (FC)
By Chipset Type
Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)
Millimeter Wave Technology Chips
Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Cisco
NEC
Qualcomm
Intel
Ericsson
Samsung
Mediatek
Cavium
Qorvo
Huawei
LG Electronics
Macom Technology Solutions
Analog Devices
Vmware
Fujitsu
Juniper Networks
Verizon Communications
AT&T
SK Telecom
T-Mobile
Nokia
ZTE Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
Korea Telecom
China Mobile
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Automotive
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructures
Industrial Automation
Consumer Electronics
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 5G Infrastructure Industry
Figure 5G Infrastructure Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of 5G Infrastructure
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of 5G Infrastructure
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of 5G Infrastructure
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 5G Infrastructure Market by Core Network Technology
3.1 By Core Network Technology
3.1.1 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
Table Major Company List of Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
3.1.2 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
Table Major Company List of Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
3.1.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
Table Major Company List of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
3.1.4 Fog Computing (FC)
Table Major Company List of Fog Computing (FC)
3.2 By Chipset Type
3.2.1 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
Table Major Company List of Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
3.2.2 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)
Table Major Company List of Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)
3.2.3 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips
Table Major Company List of Millimeter Wave Technology Chips
3.2.4 Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
Table Major Company List of Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
3.3 Market Size
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2019, by Core Network Technology, in USD Million
Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Market Growth 2015-2019, by Core Network Technology, in USD Million
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2019, by Core Network Technology, in Volume
Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Market Growth 2015-2019, by Core Network Technology, in Volume
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2019, by Chipset Type, in USD Million
Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Market Growth 2015-2019, by Chipset Type, in USD Million
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2019, by Chipset Type, in Volume
Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Market Growth 2015-2019, by Chipset Type, in Volume
3.4 Market Forecast
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Core Network Technology, in USD Million
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Core Network Technology, in Volume
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Chipset Type, in USD Million
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Chipset Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Cisco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Cisco Profile
Table Cisco Overview List
4.1.2 Cisco Products & Services
4.1.3 Cisco Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cisco (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 NEC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 NEC Profile
Table NEC Overview List
4.2.2 NEC Products & Services
4.2.3 NEC Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of NEC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Qualcomm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Qualcomm Profile
Table Qualcomm Overview List
4.3.2 Qualcomm Products & Services
4.3.3 Qualcomm Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Qualcomm (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Intel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Intel Profile
Table Intel Overview List
4.4.2 Intel Products & Services
4.4.3 Intel Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Intel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Ericsson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Ericsson Profile
Table Ericsson Overview List
4.5.2 Ericsson Products & Services
4.5.3 Ericsson Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ericsson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Samsung (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Samsung Profile
Table Samsung Overview List
4.6.2 Samsung Products & Services
4.6.3 Samsung Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Samsung (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Mediatek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Mediatek Profile
Table Mediatek Overview List
4.7.2 Mediatek Products & Services
4.7.3 Mediatek Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mediatek (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Cavium (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Cavium Profile
Table Cavium Overview List
4.8.2 Cavium Products & Services
4.8.3 Cavium Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cavium (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Qorvo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Qorvo Profile
Table Qorvo Overview List
4.9.2 Qorvo Products & Services
4.9.3 Qorvo Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Qorvo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Huawei (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Huawei Profile
Table Huawei Overview List
4.10.2 Huawei Products & Services
4.10.3 Huawei Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Huawei (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 LG Electronics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 LG Electronics Profile
Table LG Electronics Overview List
4.11.2 LG Electronics Products & Services
4.11.3 LG Electronics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of LG Electronics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Macom Technology Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Macom Technology Solutions Profile
Table Macom Technology Solutions Overview List
4.12.2 Macom Technology Solutions Products & Services
4.12.3 Macom Technology Solutions Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Macom Technology Solutions (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Analog Devices (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Analog Devices Profile
Table Analog Devices Overview List
4.13.2 Analog Devices Products & Services
4.13.3 Analog Devices Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Analog Devices (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Vmware (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Vmware Profile
Table Vmware Overview List
4.14.2 Vmware Products & Services
4.14.3 Vmware Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Vmware (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Fujitsu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Fujitsu Profile
Table Fujitsu Overview List
4.15.2 Fujitsu Products & Services
4.15.3 Fujitsu Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Fujitsu (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Juniper Networks (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Juniper Networks Profile
Table Juniper Networks Overview List
4.16.2 Juniper Networks Products & Services
4.16.3 Juniper Networks Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Juniper Networks (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Verizon Communications (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Verizon Communications Profile
Table Verizon Communications Overview List
4.17.2 Verizon Communications Products & Services
4.17.3 Verizon Communications Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Verizon Communications (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 AT&T (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 AT&T Profile
Table AT&T Overview List
4.18.2 AT&T Products & Services
4.18.3 AT&T Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of AT&T (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 SK Telecom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 SK Telecom Profile
Table SK Telecom Overview List
4.19.2 SK Telecom Products & Services
4.19.3 SK Telecom Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of SK Telecom (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 T-Mobile (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 T-Mobile Profile
Table T-Mobile Overview List
4.20.2 T-Mobile Products & Services
4.20.3 T-Mobile Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of T-Mobile (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Nokia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Nokia Profile
Table Nokia Overview List
4.21.2 Nokia Products & Services
4.21.3 Nokia Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Nokia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 ZTE Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 ZTE Corporation Profile
Table ZTE Corporation Overview List
4.22.2 ZTE Corporation Products & Services
4.22.3 ZTE Corporation Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ZTE Corporation (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Profile
Table Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Overview List
4.23.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Products & Services
4.23.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 Korea Telecom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 Korea Telecom Profile
Table Korea Telecom Overview List
4.24.2 Korea Telecom Products & Services
4.24.3 Korea Telecom Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Korea Telecom (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 China Mobile (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 China Mobile Profile
Table China Mobile Overview List
4.25.2 China Mobile Products & Services
4.25.3 China Mobile Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of China Mobile (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America 5G Infrastructure Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America 5G Infrastructure Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa 5G Infrastructure Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Automotive
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Automotive, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Automotive, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Energy and Utilities
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Energy and Utilities, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Energy and Utilities, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Healthcare
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Healthcare, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Healthcare, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Retail
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Retail, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Retail, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.5 Demand in Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructures
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructures, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructures, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.6 Demand in Industrial Automation
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Industrial Automation, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Industrial Automation, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.7 Demand in Consumer Electronics
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Consumer Electronics, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Consumer Electronics, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.8 Demand in Others
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table 5G Infrastructure Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure 5G Infrastructure Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure 5G Infrastructure Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table 5G Infrastructure Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table 5G Infrastructure Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table 5G Infrastructure Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table 5G Infrastructure Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table 5G Infrastructure Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
