Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

The global 5G Infrastructure market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of 5G Infrastructure by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

By Core Network Technology

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

By Chipset Type

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Cisco

NEC

Qualcomm

Intel

Ericsson

Samsung

Mediatek

Cavium

Qorvo

Huawei

LG Electronics

Macom Technology Solutions

Analog Devices

Vmware

Fujitsu

Juniper Networks

Verizon Communications

AT&T

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

Nokia

ZTE Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Korea Telecom

China Mobile

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructures

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 5G Infrastructure Industry

Figure 5G Infrastructure Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of 5G Infrastructure

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of 5G Infrastructure

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of 5G Infrastructure

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 5G Infrastructure Market by Core Network Technology

3.1 By Core Network Technology

3.1.1 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Table Major Company List of Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

3.1.2 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Table Major Company List of Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

3.1.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Table Major Company List of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

3.1.4 Fog Computing (FC)

Table Major Company List of Fog Computing (FC)

3.2 By Chipset Type

3.2.1 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Table Major Company List of Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

3.2.2 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Table Major Company List of Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

3.2.3 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Table Major Company List of Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

3.2.4 Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Table Major Company List of Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

3.3 Market Size

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2019, by Core Network Technology, in USD Million

Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Market Growth 2015-2019, by Core Network Technology, in USD Million

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2019, by Core Network Technology, in Volume

Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Market Growth 2015-2019, by Core Network Technology, in Volume

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2019, by Chipset Type, in USD Million

Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Market Growth 2015-2019, by Chipset Type, in USD Million

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2019, by Chipset Type, in Volume

Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Market Growth 2015-2019, by Chipset Type, in Volume

3.4 Market Forecast

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Core Network Technology, in USD Million

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Core Network Technology, in Volume

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Chipset Type, in USD Million

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Chipset Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Cisco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Cisco Profile

Table Cisco Overview List

4.1.2 Cisco Products & Services

4.1.3 Cisco Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cisco (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 NEC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 NEC Profile

Table NEC Overview List

4.2.2 NEC Products & Services

4.2.3 NEC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NEC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Qualcomm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Qualcomm Profile

Table Qualcomm Overview List

4.3.2 Qualcomm Products & Services

4.3.3 Qualcomm Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Qualcomm (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Intel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Intel Profile

Table Intel Overview List

4.4.2 Intel Products & Services

4.4.3 Intel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Intel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Ericsson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Ericsson Profile

Table Ericsson Overview List

4.5.2 Ericsson Products & Services

4.5.3 Ericsson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ericsson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Samsung (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Samsung Profile

Table Samsung Overview List

4.6.2 Samsung Products & Services

4.6.3 Samsung Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Samsung (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Mediatek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Mediatek Profile

Table Mediatek Overview List

4.7.2 Mediatek Products & Services

4.7.3 Mediatek Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mediatek (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Cavium (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Cavium Profile

Table Cavium Overview List

4.8.2 Cavium Products & Services

4.8.3 Cavium Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cavium (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Qorvo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Qorvo Profile

Table Qorvo Overview List

4.9.2 Qorvo Products & Services

4.9.3 Qorvo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Qorvo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Huawei (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Huawei Profile

Table Huawei Overview List

4.10.2 Huawei Products & Services

4.10.3 Huawei Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Huawei (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 LG Electronics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 LG Electronics Profile

Table LG Electronics Overview List

4.11.2 LG Electronics Products & Services

4.11.3 LG Electronics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LG Electronics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Macom Technology Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Macom Technology Solutions Profile

Table Macom Technology Solutions Overview List

4.12.2 Macom Technology Solutions Products & Services

4.12.3 Macom Technology Solutions Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Macom Technology Solutions (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Analog Devices (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Analog Devices Profile

Table Analog Devices Overview List

4.13.2 Analog Devices Products & Services

4.13.3 Analog Devices Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Analog Devices (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Vmware (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Vmware Profile

Table Vmware Overview List

4.14.2 Vmware Products & Services

4.14.3 Vmware Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Vmware (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Fujitsu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Fujitsu Profile

Table Fujitsu Overview List

4.15.2 Fujitsu Products & Services

4.15.3 Fujitsu Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fujitsu (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Juniper Networks (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Juniper Networks Profile

Table Juniper Networks Overview List

4.16.2 Juniper Networks Products & Services

4.16.3 Juniper Networks Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Juniper Networks (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Verizon Communications (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Verizon Communications Profile

Table Verizon Communications Overview List

4.17.2 Verizon Communications Products & Services

4.17.3 Verizon Communications Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Verizon Communications (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 AT&T (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 AT&T Profile

Table AT&T Overview List

4.18.2 AT&T Products & Services

4.18.3 AT&T Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AT&T (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 SK Telecom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 SK Telecom Profile

Table SK Telecom Overview List

4.19.2 SK Telecom Products & Services

4.19.3 SK Telecom Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SK Telecom (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 T-Mobile (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 T-Mobile Profile

Table T-Mobile Overview List

4.20.2 T-Mobile Products & Services

4.20.3 T-Mobile Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of T-Mobile (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Nokia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Nokia Profile

Table Nokia Overview List

4.21.2 Nokia Products & Services

4.21.3 Nokia Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nokia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 ZTE Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 ZTE Corporation Profile

Table ZTE Corporation Overview List

4.22.2 ZTE Corporation Products & Services

4.22.3 ZTE Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ZTE Corporation (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Profile

Table Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Overview List

4.23.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Products & Services

4.23.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Korea Telecom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Korea Telecom Profile

Table Korea Telecom Overview List

4.24.2 Korea Telecom Products & Services

4.24.3 Korea Telecom Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Korea Telecom (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 China Mobile (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 China Mobile Profile

Table China Mobile Overview List

4.25.2 China Mobile Products & Services

4.25.3 China Mobile Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of China Mobile (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global 5G Infrastructure Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America 5G Infrastructure Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America 5G Infrastructure Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa 5G Infrastructure Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Automotive

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Automotive, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Automotive, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Energy and Utilities

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Energy and Utilities, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Energy and Utilities, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Healthcare

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Healthcare, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Healthcare, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Retail

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Retail, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Retail, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructures

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructures, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructures, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.6 Demand in Industrial Automation

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Industrial Automation, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Industrial Automation, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.7 Demand in Consumer Electronics

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Consumer Electronics, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Consumer Electronics, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.8 Demand in Others

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure 5G Infrastructure Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table 5G Infrastructure Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure 5G Infrastructure Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure 5G Infrastructure Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table 5G Infrastructure Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table 5G Infrastructure Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table 5G Infrastructure Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table 5G Infrastructure Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table 5G Infrastructure Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global 5G Infrastructure Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa 5G Infrastructure Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

