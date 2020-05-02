Digital Oilfield Market 2019 and Analysis by Top Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies- ELYNX Technologies, 3GIG, Micotan Software, NEOFIRMA, Neuralog, Paradigm, P2 Energy Solutions

Digital Oilfield is the use of technology to manage & increase production, improving personnel safety, allowing for cost reduction, and improving efficiency in the oil and gas field. The main purpose of the digital oilfield is to abolish ineffective time, take full advantage of oilfield recovery and arrangement of cohesive workflows and profit maximization through the design. Due to the digital oilfield, the advanced information technology combines with the business process management.

Emerging exploration & production activities and increasing demand for cost reduction is a major growth driver for the global digital oilfield market. However, low adoption of digital technology and the volatility of oil prices are the restraining factors for the growth of the global digital oilfield market.

The Digital Oilfield Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

a) Product development/innovation– Intricate insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the Digital Oilfield market.

b) Market development-Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for Digital Oilfield across various regions.

c) Market diversification-Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the Digital Oilfield market.

Leading Key Players: ELYNX TECHNOLOGIES, LLC., 3GIG, Micotan Software Company Ltd., NEOFIRMA, Neuralog, Inc., Paradigm Ltd., P2 Energy Solutions, SEE Forge creators of FAT FINGER Inc., PetroCloud, LLC and WellEz Information Management, LLC among others.

As leading companies in Digital Oilfield market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

Research Coverage

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global digital oilfield market based on by process, component and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall digital oilfield market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report helps the market leaders and new entrants in the digital oilfield market

The report segments the market into various subsegments; hence, it covers the market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments.

The report helps understand the overall growth of the market. It provides information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report helps better understand competitors and gain more insights to strengthen organizations' position in the market. In addition to this, the report presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.

