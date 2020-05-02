Chitosan Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 – 2028

As per a report Market-research, the Chitosan economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

One factor majorly boosting the global chitosan market is the acute shortage of fresh water on account of a burgeoning urban population and rapid pace of industrialization. This has led to substantial investments by governments and private players in water treatment worldwide, particularly in high and middle income countries. Chitosan flocculant, a unique composite, is used in water treatment. It is way more effective and costs less than conventional flocculant in water treatment.

Besides, the booming personal care industry is also propelling the global market for chitosan. This is because chitosan is used in formulation of hair care, skin care, and dental care products. Chitosan has excellent skin moisturizing properties that deters dehydration. Although the global cosmetics industry is expanding at a moderate pace, the growth of the segment containing organic ingredients is slated to have a positive impact on the global chitosan market.

Countering the growth in the market is the high cost of manufacturing chitosan from raw materials. This has been on account of little progress in the manufacturing technique.

Global Chitosan Market: Market Potential

The global chitosan market is poised for good growth and holds out a strong promise on account of the easy availability of raw materials and emerging applications in different end use segments. The ongoing research and development activities focused on uncovering unique applications of chitosan as well as development of the existing technology is also predicted to promote the market.

Chitosan finds application in cosmetics, water treatment, pharmaceutical and biomedical, and food and beverage, among others. Among them, the water treatment section is slated to outpace all other segments in terms of growth owing to its strong demand for removal of metals and chemicals from wastewater, including pesticides, surfactants, phenol and polychlorinated biphenyls.

However, the cost of treating environmentally-hazardous waste resulting from the manufacturing process is high. Further, since animal feed manufacturers source the same raw materials, manufacturers of chitosan need to compete with them as well.

Global Chitosan Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, Asia Pacific will likely outpace all other regions in terms of growth. Powered by Japan, which manufactures maximum chitosan, Asia Pacific leads. Indian and China are other key markets in the region. North America is another crucial market with its large cosmetics segment driving demand.

Global Chitosan Market: Competitive Analysis

Stiff competition characterizes the global chitosan market, particularly in Asia Pacific. Further, the industry is price sensitive. Some of the key players in the market are KitoZyme S.A., GTC Bio Corporation, Panvo Organics Pvt., Ltd., and Xianju Tengwang Chitosan Factory.

The industry is integrated with manufacturers producing both chitosan and the end products. However, certain pharmaceutical companies, food supplement makers, cosmetics and biomedical product makers, cosmetic manufacturing companies, and natural diet supplement manufacturing companies buy chitosan from manufacturers to produce end products.

