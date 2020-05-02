Busbar Market – Market Data, Industry Analysis, Size, & Share2018 – 2028

Indepth Read this Busbar Market

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The growth of the transportation and energy sectors has proven to be a major driving factor for the global busbar market, especially in terms of demand. Busbars form an integral component in most vehicular operations and the rising demand for passenger as well as commercial vehicles translates to growing demand for busbar.

On the down side, the lack of research and development activities, fluctuating raw material prices, and dearth of proper infrastructure threaten to hamper the growth of the busbar market. In addition to this, the rising emergence of a grey market that offers cheap and low-quality products has been holding the busbar market from reaching its full potential. Nevertheless, a rise in switchgear applications, expansions in transmission and distribution of energy, and favorable and innovative reforms in the power sector offer players in this market several opportunities to capitalize on.

By way of power rating, it has been observed that low power busbar enjoys a prominent position in the overall market owing to its demand in power supplied to light fixtures in the industrial and commercial segments, which include subways, warehouses, and small-scale buildings. It also finds application in the residential sector since it can be installed in technical floors as well as in false ceilings. The utilities sector accounts for a significant share in the overall busbar market in terms of end use as busbar finds increased application in transformers, motor controls, switchgears, and distribution boards.

Busbar Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical perspective, Asia Pacific holds an important spot in the global busbar market and is likely to hold on to its influential role in the coming years as well. A booming automotive and energy sector has ensured a steady demand for busbar over the years, which has aided in this region’s growth. With a rise in production facilities for commercial vehicles, Asia Pacific will present a demand for busbar with a medium as well as low power rating. Apart from this, rapid industrialization and urbanization, rising consumption of energy, and growing focus on attaining energy efficiency will benefit the Asia Pacific busbar market.

The Middle East and Africa is also a lucrative busbar market and this region is poised to witness strong growth over the course of the forecast period. Similar to Asia Pacific, this growth can be attributed to increased energy consumption resulting from large-scale urbanization and industrialization and the need for energy efficiency.

Companies mentioned in the report:

There are a number of players operating in the worldwide market for busbar and the degree of competition is rather intense. The strong presence of several multinational companies makes developed regions highly lucrative for large, global players; emerging economies, on the other hand, hold more scope for regional and local players. Some of the top players in the busbar market are Siemens AG, Mersen S.A., TE Connectivity Ltd., ABB Ltd., Legrand S.A., Eaton Corporation Plc., Chint Electrics Co. Ltd., Rittal GMBH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Power Products LLC. The report identifies the dominant players in the busbar market and profiles them based on key parameters such as company and business overview, financial performance, growth strategies, and product portfolio.

