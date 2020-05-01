UV Coatings Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2019-2025

The global UV Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this UV Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the UV Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the UV Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the UV Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Akzonobel

DSM

PPG Industries

BASF

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

Axaltacs

Dymax

Eternal Chemical

DIC

Market Segment by Product Type

Wood Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Over Print Varnish

Display Coatings

Conformal Coatings

Paper Coatings

Market Segment by Application

Industrial Coatings

Electronics

Graphic Arts

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Each market player encompassed in the UV Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the UV Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

