The Russian Cosmos 2542 Satellite Seems to Shadow US Spy Satellite

A Russian Surveillance Satellite Seems to shadow US. Spy Satellite KH-11 Michael Thompson, a Purdue University graduate who specialized in astrodynamics, published on Twitter a extensive ribbon concerning the Russian Cosmos 2542 Surveillance satellite, released Kosmos 2542, which generally seems to share with you its own orbit with a U.S. satellite named USA 245. The USA245 is believed to be on the list of surveillance image collection satellite of the National Reconnaissance Office(KH-11). Russia established this satellite 25 November 20-19, as shown by Space-Track. Org, that provides public space data from the Combined Space Operations Center of the U.S. military and the U.S.-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Co.. Public intelligence shows that a Russian investigator satellite has changed its own location in space into an orbit close to the US. Surveillance Satellite KH-11. Russia has orbit many so called”space equipment inspectors,” of which America and different authorities aware that the Kremlin might utilize to gather intelligence to interrupt, disable, or even kill other satellites.

