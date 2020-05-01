Solar Battery Market 2020: Size, Trends, Share, Global Industry Growth Insights, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Overview and 2026 Forecast Research

A Solar Battery is simply a battery charged with energy from solar panels. There are lots of types – tiny to utility scale.

The Global Solar Battery Market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Growing preference for solar energy is one of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of Solar Battery during the forecast period.

On the contrary, high cost of energy storage is one of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

The Global Solar Battery Industry is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Increasing preference for green energy sources are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of Solar Battery during the forecast period. On the contrary, high manufacturing and maintenance cost than conventional energy generation technogy are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10

The key players profiled in the market include: –

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa

LG

Samsung SDI Co.,Ltd.

A123 Systems LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Alpha Technologies GmbH

BAE Batterien GmbH

BYD Company Ltd.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

On the basis of Type, the market is split into

Li-Ion Battery

Lead-Acid Battery

Sodium-Based Battery

Others

On the basis of Application, the market is split into

Solar Energy Storage

Power Distribution

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, and in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government & regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, Application trends & dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Market Segmentation & Scope

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Methodology

3.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

4. Global Solar Battery Market Overview

4.1. Introduction Market Trends

4.2. Market Trends

4.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

4.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

4.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

4.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

4.3. Global Solar Battery Market- Supply Chain Analysis

4.4. Global Solar Battery Market- Porter\’s Five Force Analysis

4.5. Technology Progress in Related Industry

4.6. Regulatory Trends

5. Global Solar Battery Market by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Li-Ion Battery

5.2.1. Global Li-Ion Battery Solar Battery Market Revenue (USD Million), 2015 – 2026

5.3. Lead-Acid Battery

5.3.1. Global Lead-Acid Battery Solar Battery Market Revenue (USD Million), 2015 – 2026

5.4. Sodium-Based Battery

5.4.1. Global Sodium-Based Battery Solar Battery Market Revenue (USD Million), 2015 – 2026

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global Other Solar Battery Market Revenue (USD Million), 2015 – 2026

6. Global Solar Battery Market by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Solar Energy Storage

6.2.1. Global Solar Battery Market Revenue (USD Million) by Region, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Power Distribution

6.3.1. Global Solar Battery Market Revenue (USD Million) by Region, 2015 – 2026

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Global Solar Battery Market Revenue (USD Million) by Region, 2015 – 2026

7. Global Solar Battery Market by Region

7.1. Global Solar Battery Market Regional Analysis, 2015-2026

7.2. Global Solar Battery Market Revenue (USD Million) by Region, 2015-2026

7.3. Global Solar Battery Market Consumption (Units) by Region, 2015-2026

……………………….Continued

