Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market is Projected to Witness a Steady Growth by 2025

According to a new market research study titled ‘Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Application. The global orthopedic braces and supports market is expected to reach US$ 5,429.3Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,631.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global orthopedic braces and supports market and the factors driving the market.

Global orthopedic braces and supports market, based on product was segmented into knee, back & hip, shoulder, elbow, foot and ankle and spine. In 2017, knee segment held the largest share of the market, by product. Whereas, the shoulder segment is reported to be the fastest growing of the market owing to the advantages provided by the braces such as providing support for the shoulder and the joint pains. Also the shoulder brace braces provides correct posture habits, keeps shoulder elevated that enables the blood flow, aids healing, reduces shoulder instability, compress the shoulder joints that reduces the inflammation and it also allow the adjustment of the temperature of the braces that provides hot and cold therapy. In addition, the increasing incidences of the road accidents and incorrect postures of the employees working in the information technology and others are prone to the shoulder aches. Thus, owing to these factors the rise in the segment for the orthopedic braces and supports market is likely to enhance the growth of the market in the coming years.

The market for orthopedic braces and supports market is expected to grow due to the increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries, rise in the geriatric population, growing incidents of road accidents and increase in the awareness and adoption of orthopedic braces and supports are expected to boost the market over the years. The trends such as demand for the higher quality product is likely to maintain the demand of the orthopedic braces in the coming period.

The major players operating in the orthopedic braces and supports market includes DJO Global, Zimmer Biomet, Ossur Corporate, 3M, Breg Inc., Bauerfeind, BSN medical, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Thuasne, ALCARE Co.Ltd, and Ottobock. The recent developments such product launch in the market were done by these companies in the year 2018. Companies such as DJO global and Breg Inc. introduced their new products in the market.

The report segments the global orthopedic braces and supports market as follows:

Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market – By Product

Knee

Back & Hip

Shoulder

Elbow

Foot and Ankle

Spine

Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market – By Application

Ligament Injury

Osteoarthritis

Preventive Care

Cold Bracing

Others

