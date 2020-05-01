Micro LNG Liquefaction Market Regional Data Analysis 2017 – 2027

In Depth Study of the Micro LNG Liquefaction Market

Micro LNG Liquefaction market

According to the research, the Micro LNG Liquefaction market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Players Operating in Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market

The global micro LNG liquefaction market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 40%–45% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global micro LNG liquefaction market are:

Siemens

Snam S.p.A.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market: Major Developments

In March 2018, a high-pressure micro-scale LNG plant was commissioned in the Northwest region of British Columbia, Canada. The plant produces 30,000 gal/d of LNG. The liquid is then trucked approximately 1,400 kilometers (870 mi) away into the Yukon Territory, where it is used as a substitute for diesel in various industrial applications.

In May 2018, Snam S.p.A. and Baker Hughes, a GE Company signed an agreement to develop micro-liquefaction infrastructure to boost sustainable mobility in heavy-duty trucks and promote sustainability in maritime transportation

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market: Research Scope

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market, by Mode of Supply

Truck

Barge

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market, by Application

Transportation

Industrial Feedstock

Others

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Sweden Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.

